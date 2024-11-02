Cavaliers give Bronny James unforgettable gift after scoring his first NBA basket
The Cleveland Cavaliers played host to the Los Angeles Lakers for their fifth game of the season, welcoming the greatest Cavalier of all time and his rookie son.
LeBron James made his return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with the Lakers. For the first time ever, though, Bronny James accompanied his father in an NBA jersey. As always, the Cavaliers played a heartfelt tribute video for the 2016 NBA Champion, this time including clips of a young Bronny courtside. Although Bronny does not sport the wine and gold, the Cavs were elated to celebrate his entrance to the league.
The game ended up as a blowout in Cleveland's favor, winning by 24 points after Donovan Mitchell's scorching first quarter gave the Cavs a sizable advantage. Still, LeBron put on a show for his home crowd, scoring a game-high 26 points as the Lakers tried to fight back.
Drafted in the second round by Los Angeles, Bronny has seen sparse playing time, but the Cleveland crowd demanded an appearance from the young Akron native. With roughly five minutes left in the game, the crowd began to chant "We want Bronny!" and gave the young James a boisterous ovation once he took the court.
Cavs give Bronny the net from his first NBA basket
Off a turnaround mid-range jumper, Bronny drained his first NBA field goal in Cleveland. There may never be louder applause from a home crowd after an opponent scores.
LeBron was visibly emotional after the basket, watching feet away from the sideline as his son accomplishes what very few ever have the chance to do. Earlier this season, LeBron and Bronny took the court in game one against the Minnesota Timberwolves, making NBA history as the first father-son duo to play together.
For the Cavaliers, they take part in NBA history once again with LeBron James. Following the game, the Cavs reportedly gifted Bronny the net from the hoop where his first bucket went down. Bronny was soaking in the moment, seeing the same crowd he was a part of years ago cheer for him as he got back on defense. The gift itself is small, but the gesture shows the endless gratitude and appreciation shared between the James family and the Cavaliers organization.
LeBron James cemented his legacy as the greatest Cavalier of all time after the historic 2015 Finals run, taking down the Golden State Warriors and bringing home a major league championship for the first time in 52 years. In his 11 years with Cleveland, LeBron averaged 27.2 points, 7.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game. He holds the record for almost every all-time franchise stat, including games played (849), points (23,119), assists (6,228), and triple-doubles (64). His homecoming with Bronny adds another unforgettable moment to LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers legacy.