3 Cleveland Cavaliers who must step up after Max Strus injury
By Ismail Sy
3. Jaylon Tyson
Jaylon Tyson’s role with this team was a big question coming into the season, but after a strong training camp that earned rave reviews from multiple members of the organization and a solid preseason showing, the rookie out of California might get a chance to prove himself in Strus’ absence.
In the preseason, Tyson showed a willingness to do the dirty work in the paint and defensively, backing up his previous statements of wanting to be a key role player for the team and wanting to mold his game after guys like Josh Hart and Caleb Martin.
Offensively, Tyson is a work in progress, but he looks confident driving to the basket and with the ball in his hands. His off-ball movement and shooting need work, but that was expected given that he is coming off of a college season with Cal, where he was the primary ball handler night in and night out. However, his intangibles and willingness to defend and hustle will make him a favorite of Atkinson’s.
Strus’ injury opened up a spot in the rotation and with Wade likely moving into the starting lineup, Tyson could find himself in the Cavs’ opening night rotation. It was expected that eventually he would find his way to a consistent role, but he will have the chance to do it from Game One and he has to take advantage of the opportunity.