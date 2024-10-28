3 biggest things we learned about the Cleveland Cavaliers in week one
By Ismail Sy
The Kenny Atkinson era has gotten off to a hot start in the land. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-0 on the young season, their first 3-0 start since the 2021 season.
Despite losing guard Max Strus for the next six weeks, the Cavs have not missed a beat offensively. It was expected that the core four of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen would step up and they have. Even role players like Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, and Ty Jerome have answered the call.
With that said, what are some other things we learned about the Cavs? Here are three things we have learned about Cleveland through the first three games of the season.
1. Evan Mobley has shown immense improvement
The talk around the Cavs coming into the season was the breakout of Evan Mobley and if this would finally be the year it would happen. Through three games, Mobley has made a statement to the team and to the league.
Through three games, Mobley is averaging 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists while shooting 43 percent from three-point range. He has shown a willingness to take jumpers and space the floor, something that was not really seen for the last three years. He has also been good at handling the ball and pushing the ball in transition. He has also shown confidence driving to the basket.
This is all while continuing to showcase his defensive prowess, as he has had multiple blocks in each game so far this season and those blocks have allowed the Cavs to push the ball in transition and create easy offense for themselves.
While it is only a three game sample size, Mobley has backed up the rave reviews from training camp and the offseason. It has not been all talk with the big man through the first week. He has shown the league that he is ready to take a leap in his game in his fourth season.