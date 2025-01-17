2 Teams poised to steal Ty Jerome away from Cavaliers this offseason

Cleveland Cavaliers fans have become enamored by one unexpected X-Factor this season - reserve point guard Ty Jerome.

Standing at 6'5", Jerome gives the Cavs size in their backcourt rotation, and his fearless scoring and shooting boost Cleveland's offense and helps alleviate some of the scoring burden off Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Through his first 36 games, Jerome earned a +3.7 Box Plus/Minus score with the Cavaliers, making him one of their most impactful bench players of the season.

Last year, the Cavs only saw a glimpse of Jerome, as the veteran combo guard suffered a severe high ankle sprain in the second game of the season. With surgery necessary, the former Golden State Warrior sat out for the entirety of the year. On a contract worth roughly $2.5 million per year, Jerome had been an afterthought signing in the 2023 offseason that included the Max Strus sign-and-trade and Georges Niang's acquisition. Now, though, it is hard to imagine the Cavaliers' 34-6 record without Jerome being a major part of it.

The 27-year-old veteran has contributed 10.1 points and 3.4 assists this season while knocking down 41.2 percent of his three-point attempts. Undoubtedly, the Cavs have seen great value out of Jerome for the price of his contract.

That price tag and on-court impact, though, could be exactly why Cleveland should panic about this offseason with Jerome. In the 2025 summer, the Cavs will have both Jerome and Caris LeVert on the free market. LeVert, making $16.6 million this season, can re-sign with the Cavaliers for more than other franchises can offer.

As for Jerome, retaining the spark plug guard becomes a bit confusing. Looking for a more team-friendly contract, the Cavs can offer Jerome another short-term, team-friendly contract to get Full Bird Rights for a longer and more expensive deal down the line. With plenty of teams needing a point guard, though, the Cavaliers might get outbid quickly.

With four maximum contracts on the horizon, the Cavaliers' cap sheet is growing exponentially fast. Could Jerome sign for a long-term, cheap deal to stay with a team he's loved thus far? Yes. But, generational money is generational money. Other franchises could hop on the Jerome bandwagon and steal him away from Northeast Ohio. Teams with access to a Mid-Level Exception or open cap space could be major contenders in the upcoming Ty Jerome sweepstakes.

No. 1 - Utah Jazz

With numerous former Cavaliers on the Utah Jazz, it may feel as though the two cities simply swap talent every few years. Currently, the young Jazz squad has plenty of young, exciting players. However, they lack a true floor general or veteran point guard presence to coordinate the offense.

While Jerome can tend to put his head down and drive to the basket without a thought of passing up the shot, he has also shown great court vision and basketball IQ in his second season with the Cavs. The Salt Lake City ballers could certainly find value in Jerome's talents, and they have the money available to give him a heftier deal than Cleveland.

Jazz guard Keyonte George shows potential to become a franchise point guard, but as it stands, he needs more time to develop and could benefit from having a veteran teacher such as Jerome. At times, former Cleveland guard Collin Sexton plays minutes at the one, and rookie Isaiah Collier will also eventually find a rotation role. All three would see growth from playing and training alongside a no-nonsense guy like Jerome.

On paper, the fit for Jerome in Utah could be exciting for his personal growth. The Jazz are far from contenders, but they present a major pay day and solid role for the vet. If winning is Jerome's top target, though, Cleveland could win against Utah. The second Jerome burlgar, though, could outdo the Cavs.

No. 2 - San Antonio Spurs

If there's any inexpensive franchise that is looked at as a soon-to-be Finals favorite, the San Antonio Spurs are it. Victor Wembanyama may already be a shoe-in for Defensive Player of the Year (though Cavs fans know it should be Evan Mobley), and the rest of San Antonio's core has plenty of room for growth.

The Spurs might be 19-20, sitting 12th in the Western Conference, but with another high draft pick this summer and more time for Wemby to grow, a long-term deal with the Texas squad could be an enticing choice for Cleveland's Jerome. The Spurs already showed interest in signing proven veteran guards after adding Chris Paul last summer. With CP3 aging out, Jerome could serve as a reliable backup to give Paul some needed rest.

Cleveland's best hopes to retain Jerome over San Antonio is the recent development from rookie guard Stephon Castle. If Castle continues to present an ideal partner in crime to Wemby, the Spurs may pivot away from searching for more backcourt depth. Jerome could still be a reasonable addition at the two-guard spot, but San Antonio might prefer to trust in Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson.

Other teams such as the Orlando Magic or Detroit Pistons could also get in the Jerome bidding wars, but these two aforementioned teams stand the best chance of spoiling the Cleveland Cavaliers' offseason plans. Ty Jerome is a surprise hit of the season, and if the Cavs can ride their star talent and depth to another banner in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2025, then Jerome will already go down in history as a fan favorite nearing the level of undying appreciation that Cedi Osman enjoys.