2 studs, 2 duds from the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA preseason opener
Stud: Jaylon Tyson
Once again, Jaylon Tyson shows himself to be a solid rotational player. The rookie had composure and energy in the game, scoring eight points and grabbing a team-high seven rebounds. His scoring was not as efficient as many hoped, but his endless hustle made for a great Cavs debut.
Tyson was a stud in the summer league, but the question was whether or not he could keep that same production against actual NBA talent. While the Bulls are far from the hardest opponent Tyson will face in his first year, his ability to chase down missed shots and play his role on offense speaks highly of his potential with the Cavaliers.
Still, Tyson was imperfect. Where Okoro struggled to score, so did Tyson. Neither player converted a three-point attempt. Tyson only joins the stud category for his rebounding efforts and perfect night from the free-throw throw line. Even if Tyson is not scoring well, he is searching for contact and fighting through it. That gets him to the line, and he is able to convert there. His rebounding efforts could make him one of the most valuable assets the Cavaliers have for their depth.
It is only preseason, but Tyson should give fans hope. If there is any overreaction from the summer league and this game to be made, Jaylon Tyson will be the Cavaliers' best bench player by the All-Star break and will be contending for a starting role if his three-point shot hits.