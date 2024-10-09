2 studs, 2 duds from the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA preseason opener
Dud: Isaac Okoro
Similarly to Mobley, Isaac Okoro's future depends on his offensive development. Defensively, there is not much to critique about Okoro. He can get into foul trouble at times, but he is a lockdown perimeter defender with undying hustle and grit.
Okoro signed a new contract with the Cavaliers this summer after a drawn-out restricted free agency negotiation that included numerous sign-and-trade rumors. On his first night back, Okoro had a tough performance. Missing everything except one free throw, Okoro missed all of his six field goals and three long-range attempts. It was reminiscent of the inconsistent and unpredictable production that Okoro offers, a long-running flaw in his game.
Again, it is only a preseason game, but Okoro's poor production does not bode well for his spot in the Cavs' rotation. With the addition of Jaylon Tyson to the roster, the wing rotation is going to be more competitive than ever, and Okoro could end up the odd man out. On the night, the only stat Okoro recorded other than his one point was one turnover. He did not grab a rebound, get an assist, steal the ball or block a shot.
Plainly, the Cavaliers need more from their veteran wing. He is likely adjusting to Atkinson's new offense, and things will hopefully improve once the regular season begins and the team has more time to mesh. Otherwise, it could be another year of trade deadline rumors for Ice.