4 studs, 2 duds from Cavaliers monumental home victory over rival Knicks

March is over, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have survived their scheduling madness.

After a 124-105 comeback victory over the New York Knicks, Cleveland is enjoying its first 60+ win season since 2010. The Cavs have their momentum back, winning their last two games against playoff rivals. New York's physicality and star power had often silenced the Cavaliers in recent years, but the Cavs' growth and the Knicks' falloffs this season have shifted the balance in the growing rivalry, giving Cleveland a 3-0 regular season sweep.

In the first quarter, the Cavaliers looked lifeless, allowing the Knicks to get open looks and missing favorable shots on offense. The Knicks built a six-point lead through the first period and led by seven at the half. Following the break, Cleveland broke open the game, outscoring New York 71-45 over the last two quarters.

Depth has been the Cavs' calling card this season, and it continued in win 61. Cleveland's bench contributed 38 points with two bench players scoring in double digits. The Cavaliers' starters all had positive plus/minus numbers, including Evan Mobley's game-high +20. A concerted effort gave the Cavaliers a win, but numerous players set the standard and gave Cleveland the advantage leading to a win.

De'Andre Hunter's hot start is a stud

Ahead of Cleveland's second game in this homestand, head coach Kenny Atkinson suggested that De'Andre Hunter would see more playing time with the core four. Since joining the Cavs, Hunter had only spent 31 minutes with Cleveland's stars despite public anticipation otherwise. Hunter's roughly five minutes with the core against the Knicks were some of the best of the night.

In the first quarter, Hunter and Sam Merrill entered for Atkinson's first rotation. Instantly, Hunter added more life to a sluggish Cavs offense. He finished the first quarter with six points, shooting two-for-two from deep. He finished the night with 16 points, two rebounds and two assists. He put his size to use, holding defenders back and showing a better understanding of the Cavaliers' system than any other game yet.

Hunter was the top scorer off the bench, scoring from inside and out with confidence. While the Cavaliers added Hunter for his three-point shooting and defense, the veteran forward showcased his finishing strength, including a tough interior floater over his defender off the dribble.

Mikal Bridges was a dud for New York

Conversely, Hunter's New York counterpart had a quiet night. Mikal Bridges, an elite 3-and-D veteran wing finished the game shooting three-of-six from the field, connecting on as many field goals as he had personal fouls.

Bridges' poor night allowed the Cavaliers' star backcourt to play freely. Despite building a reputation as a top perimeter defender, Cleveland seemed unphased by any pressure he tried to apply. Bridges allowed an opponent effective field goal percentage of 65.7 percent, the second-worst effort on the Knicks.

In nearly 36 minutes of action, Bridges was primarily a non-factor. While it has often been uncharacteristic for Bridges to be so unimpactful, his first Knicks season has been a career low point from his days with the Brooklyn Nets.

Isaac Okoro made a statement for the Cavs

Isaac Okoro's role on the Cavaliers has been one of the more perplexing storylines throughout the season, but he sometimes has nights that make him look like a future star. In 23 minutes, Okoro scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and was a defensive menace.

Capped off by an intercepted pass turned into a transition dunk, Okoro's hustling play and athleticism was a key factor in the Cavaliers' win. The Auburn product has seen a varied role with the Cavs, falling in and out of the primary rotation. When he finds his stride, though, he can be one of the most impactful two-way players on the Cavaliers' bench.

Atkinson praised Okoro in his postgame interview, citing him as the first player who stood out for his performance. On offense, Okoro still struggled, connecting on just one of this six three-pointers. Despite a rough shooting night, he found ways to contribute and stifle the Knicks' chances to take the momentum back.

Jarrett Allen was the best Cavalier on the night

Whether it was blocking Karl-Anthony Towns' dunk or trying to mimic LeBron James on a fastbreak, center Jarrett Allen racked up highlight plays with a terrific performance. The second-highest scorer, Allen had 21 points and eight rebounds. He shot 10-of-11 from the field, good for 90.9 percent on the night.

Allen showed a display of "ethical basketball", making every play count for the Cavs. When Cleveland struggled to find a rhythm early on, it was Allen's interior effort that boosted the team. The Cavaliers could hardly find their shot from deep, instead feeding the ball inside to their big man who confidently challenged Towns time and time again.

The veteran big man played with intelligence, baiting KAT into defensive mistakes, causing him to fall into foul trouble throughout the game. Allen's efforts were the catalyst for Cleveland's win, keeping them alive early and making clutch plays down the stretch. Certainly, the Cavaliers would have struggled to win the night without Allen present and locked in.

Jarrett may not command media attention, rarely seeking the spotlight. Nonetheless, he is a critical piece of the Cavs' success, showcased perfectly in the final regular season meeting with the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a defensive liability

When the Knicks made a late offseason trade for All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, reactions were mixed at best. While Towns is an offensive stud, his defensive limitations are glaring. The Knicks lost their enforcer Isaiah Hartenstein this summer to the Oklahoma City Thunder via free agency, leaving a hole in the frontcourt rotation. Though getting another center was important, Towns' playstyle can be a major defensive downside thus far.

Against the Cavaliers, these defensive shortcomings were exploited by the Cavs nearly every possession. Despite leading New York's scoring efforts with 25 points, Towns had seven turnovers and five fouls, making him an overall negative for the game. Cleveland swarmed him on offense and targeted him on defense. He was often caught backpeddling, unable to do anything to stop a fast break attempt or easy layup.

Without Jalen Brunson to lead the charge, New York's offense runs through KAT. Naturally, the offensive duty falls to the second star. Unfortunately for the Knicks, that second star is flawed in the aspects that the Cavaliers can easily expose. The foul trouble forced Towns to play passive defensively, opening more opportunities for the Cavs to rack up points in the paint.

Donovan Mitchell put on a show

Cleveland's top star Donovan Mitchell is catching fire at the perfect time with the playoffs approaching. He scored 27 points alongside five assists, six rebounds, one steal and three blocks. He was an efficient 10-of-18 from the field, including a perfect four-for-four from the charity stripe.

The tandem of Mitchell and Darius Garland torched any defensive misstep by the Knicks, but it was Mitchell's fearless shot making that ultimately separated the two teams by the end. Putting on a show against his hometown squad, Mitchell's second half put the Cavaliers ahead, scoring 16 of his points in the latter half.

Mitchell was everywhere on the night and exemplified leadership through his scoring, playmaking and team chemistry. He made his teammates better on every play, proving once again why he is the perfect leader for this modern era of Cavaliers greatness. Number 45 capitalized on everything his teammates gave him and also searched for opportunities to elevate his fellow Cavaliers.

Every game means something extra against the Knicks, as the two teams have developed a brewing rivalry after the Mitchell trade sent him to Cleveland instead of New York after months of speculation. The following playoff series escalated the rivalry. This season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten the best of the Knicks as the core four is reaching new heights. As the postseason nears, wins like these prove that the Cavs are ready for the high expectations they face this year.