The Cavaliers have an Isaac Okoro problem and need to solve it fast

Since entering the latest generation of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball, the franchise has placed its bets on internal development and cohesion. Thus far, it has continually benefited the team, as they have now become the league's top team as the regular season nears an end.

The opportunity for Cleveland to build a champion through the draft and timely trades is at their hands. With head coach Kenny Atkinson at the helm, the first season of the new-look Cavs has brought out the best from nearly every player. Boasting the league's most efficient offense and three-point shooting across the board, the Cavaliers are a favorite to win the Eastern Conference.

Since trading for De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks, the Cavaliers are undefeated. Hunter has been a seamless fit, coming off the bench and adding another layer of versatility and lethality to the Cavs' wing depth chart. In the starting five, last year's starter Max Strus is filling out the opening unit.

When Cleveland acquired Hunter, they did so without parting ways with any of their current small forwards. While Caris LeVert occasionally filled that spot, it was not his role. Thus, the former Hawk's minutes had to come from somewhere, which may change the trajectory of one young Cav's future.

The Cavaliers need to make a decision on Isaac Okoro

Cleveland's biggest victim of Hunter's arrival has been Isaac Okoro. Though he began the season contending for a starting spot, his minutes per game steadily decreased after a while, and the deadline deal has accelarted this decline.

Averaging 19.4 minutes each night, Okoro has only met this number once in his last five games, and he has not eclipsed 10 points in those games, either. The former fifth overall pick does not need to be a full offense dynamo to help the Cavs win. While his shooting volume is low, his accuracy is precise at 39.6 percent from deep, and his athleticism and defense make him a versatile wing.

Over his Cavs tenure, though, Okoro has seen drastic shifts in his role and usage. This year, he is averaging the lowest points (5.8), minutes, rebounds (2.3) and field goal attempts (4.7) of his five-year career. This fall off comes just months after Cleveland and Okoro agreed to a new, three-year contract.

With Hunter, Strus and even Jaylon Tyson rising the ranks in Cleveland, the 24-year-old forward is being left behind. Between two coaches throughout his career, the Cavs cannot discover the right way to utilize the defensive stalwart. Moving on from Okoro, though, is not simple. Despite his ever-changing role, he is a constant professional who provides full effort and elite hustle every time he touches the hardwood.

Cleveland's latest addition, Javonte Green, provides another two-way wing who could threaten Okoro if he sticks around past this year. Green is a 31-year-old veteran with a proven track record of filling the exact role Okoro has been asked to serve.

Where the Cavaliers go with Okoro moving forward is up for debate. The front office has shown dedication to his growth, refusing to trade him in favor of a veteran wing such as Royce O'Neale in past deadlines. This offseason, this dilemma may come to a head, forcing the Cleveland Cavaliers to make a final decision on their relationship with Isaac Okoro for the long term.