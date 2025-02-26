2 studs, 2 duds from Cavaliers' record-setting demolition of the Magic

Call it magic, call it true.

No matter how NBA fans saw it on the national stage, the Cleveland Cavaliers put on a performance to remember with a 122-82 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

An all-around scoring night for Cleveland paved the path to five double-digits scorers, including two off the bench. Forward Evan Mobley, who earned his first All-Star selection this season, continued to showcase his growth as he hit driving attempts, putbacks and a 3-point jumper. Cleveland must continue to tap into the high-powered offense that holds the highest offensive rating in its history when it faces the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The Cavs walked out of the Kia Center with their largest victory since they defeated the Dallas Mavericks to start the month of February. It also marked the most dominant road win in Cavaliers history. They moved to 48-10 in their landmark 2024-25 campaign, which has seen them soar to heights never seen before in the franchise's history. The red-hot Cavaliers are already tied with their previous win total from the season before with just a few months to go until the start of the NBA Playoffs.

Stud: Cleveland's Wings

Whether they be in the starting unit or off the bench, Cleveland's wings proved they will be its ultimate key in securing its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2018.

Two starters in forwards Max Strus and Isaac Okoro were reliable from the floor as they knocked down a plethora of 3-pointers; together they shot 7-of-9 from distance. Forward De'Andre Hunter, one of Cleveland's newer additions from the Atlanta Hawks, was one of the Cavs' top scorers with 17 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep, while adding three rebounds and two assists. Even Cleveland's newest signee in guard Javonte Green had a highlight score of his own off a fastbreak pass from guard Craig Porter Jr.

Dud: Orlando's Offense off the Bench

While Magic forward Paolo Banchero showed out with a team-leading 26 points, the same couldn't be said about the team's bench.

Where they're usually one of the more productive reserve groups on offense, Orlando's bench ended the night with a combined 13 points and a 19 percent clip from the floor. They did not hit a single 3-point shot. Guard Trevelin Queen, a 4th-year NBA guard from New Mexico State, led the Magic's backups with four points as he hit two of his five tries from the floor in just over six minutes of play. Their bench stands at 11th place in the NBA in points per game and sixth in offensive rating this season.

Stud: Cleveland's Shooting

Despite playing on Orlando's home court, the only magic that was shown in Tuesday's win was the spell Cleveland casted that seemed to stop them from missing from the 3-point line.

The Cavs hit 19 of their 32 3-point attempts, which put them at the 50-percent-or-above mark for the second time in three games. Guard Ty Jerome, who has broken out into a Sixth Man of the Year candidate for the surging Cavaliers, continued to impress as he hit four of his six tries from beyond the arc. Strus was able to set the tone for Cleveland's offense as he hit its first two 3-point shots off catch-and-shoot attempts. Cleveland's bench hit twice as many 3-point shots as the Magic's entire squad combined, which only added to their case of being one of the league's best shooting squads as they move along one of the best 3-point shooting seasons in the team's history.

Dud: Sam Merrill

Despite usually being a reliable shooter for the Cavs, Merrill couldn't seem to find the mark on Tuesday as he hoisted up shots from the left side of the halfcourt.

Merrill hit one of his four 3-point tries on Tuesday. His only make was off a quick shot against Banchero from the left corner. Merrill's cold spell from the perimeter has continued into its fourth-straight game after logging an incredible week from beyond the arc at the beginning of Cleveland's February schedule. The 3rd-year Cavalier will have plenty of time to turn things around as the Cavs continue into their March schedule, which includes a few Eastern Conference rivals and a team on the rise in the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Cavs will move on to face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday in TD Garden. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.