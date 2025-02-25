A Sixth Man of the Year case and an All-Star performance: Cavs week 18 takeaways

Fresh off the All-Star break? Doesn’t matter. The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t miss a beat this week, going 3-0 right after an eight day break. The Cavs finished off the week with a hard-fought 129-123 win over the West’s second seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The win pushed Cleveland’s record to 47-10 and it came without All-Star point guard Darius Garland.

The Wine and Gold also clinched a play-in spot, meaning they can finish no worse than the tenth seed this season. Their magic number to clinch a top six seed is six. With another successful week wrapped up, what were the big themes? Here are the three biggest takeaways from week 18 of Cavaliers basketball.

1. Evan Mobley making a statement

When asked who the best player in the NBA would be in five years during All-Star weekend, Mobley said it would be between him and Victor Wembanyama. For the soft-spoken big man, it was a loud statement. Three games out of the break and Mobley has picked up right where he left off.

Mobley averaged 21 points per game, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. He was two assists shy of a triple double against Memphis with 25 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks. The big thing for Mobley was the aggressiveness he showed this week, setting the tone for an important second half of the season.

In order for Cleveland to achieve their championship goals, they need Mobley to continue playing at an elite level as the team heads towards the postseason. This week was a step in the right direction.

2. De’Andre Hunter’s impact

The Cavs’ prized trade deadline acquisition, Hunter has gotten acclimated pretty quickly with Cleveland.

Hunter is averaging 13 PPG and four rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field and 52 percent from three-point range in his first five games with the Cavaliers. He has been off the bench for four out of the five games and has provided instant offense.

Hunter’s ability to rise up over defenders and get off his shot and create for himself off the dribble has been refreshing for the Cavs at the wing spot. His defensive ability has been a pleasant surprise as well, as Cleveland has a 107.8 defensive rating with him on the floor. Cleveland’s gamble has looked worth it so far.

3. Ty Jerome continues to impress

Coming into the season, no one expected Ty Jerome to be a key contributor for the Cavs. 57 games in and Jerome has a case for sixth man of the year.

Jerome is averaging about 12 PPG and three assists on 52 percent shooting and 44 percent from three-point range and is flirting with a 50/40/90 season (87.9 percent on free throws). He is also the league leader in steals off the bench with 63.

In his last two games against the Knicks and Grizzlies, Jerome scored 45 total points on 59 percent shooting and 54 percent from three-point range. In the game against Memphis, he controlled the fourth quarter and erupted for 15 points.

Jerome has solidified himself as the Cavs’ backup point guard and has been one of the league’s best bench players. He is a contender for sixth man of the year.