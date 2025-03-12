2 rival stars Evan Mobley has surpassed this season with the Cavaliers

For the Cleveland Cavaliers to reach their ceiling as an NBA contender, the development of their young star Evan Mobley was paramount.

In three seasons, Mobley hardly showed any real development, at least on the offensive end. His usage rate stagnated, and ex-coach J.B. Bickerstaff seemed to lack trust in Mobley as an offensive force. Although his efficiency grew, his opportunity froze. He was used as just a dunk spot lurker and rim-running threat off pick-and-roll actions. At times, he flashed his star potential as a scorer and passer, but soon after he would fade back into the background of the Cavs.

The Cavaliers unicorn has emerged as a true star this season, earning his first All-Star nod and is the frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He is pivotal in Cleveland's efforts, culminating in an outstanding 55-10 record with two separate 15-game win streaks throughout the year.

How Mobley has grown offensively

First and foremost, Mobley's offensive development is most clearly illustrated by his improved floor spacing. In 2.9 three-point attempts per game, Mobley converts at an impressive 36.5 percent rate. Though he is playing the fewest minutes each night of his young career at just 30.2, he is averaging a career-high 18.5 points while collecting 9.3 rebounds and blocking 1.6 shots each night.

Recently dubbed "The Predicament" against his will, Mobley is raising the ceiling for the aspiring contender with a goal to spoil the Boston Celtics' efforts to complete the repeat. Under coach Kenny Atkinson, Mobley has found versatility in his offense, scoring off the dribble to create for himself and confidently shooting from almost anywhere on the court. Outside of scoring, Mobley is a much-improved passer, dropping dimes to teammates from the elbow or out of a kick-and-drive to a shooter left open in the corner.

All of this growth has not just made him a star, but it has pushed Mobley into conversations as a top power forward in the NBA, with former champion Kendrick Perkins calling Mobley second best only to Giannis Antetokoumpo. While Perkins's praise as the second-best PF is up for debate, the Cavs star is undeniably surpassing his rivals to be an elite big man in the Association.

Mobley is silencing the Barnes debate

After Mobley's rookie campaign, he lost in a historically close race for the Rookie of the Year to Toronto Raptors power forward Scottie Barnes. In their first season, Barnes had a more complete offensive game, scoring at a greater clip and distributing with a unique court intelligence for a combo forward.

The photo finish ROY debate left the two players as natural rivals in their early careers. Last season, Banres beat Mobley to the punch of becoming an NBA All-Star. The Raptors star seemed to pull away in the conversation, as Mobley's third year was still missing any real offensive spark. Defensively, Mobley had the advantage, and the Cavaliers were more successful than Toronto's squad. Individually, Barnes had more impact.

As Cleveland's number 4 is discovering his potential, Barnes became the All-Star snub instead. Mobley has outperformed Barnes in every matchup this season, including a 25-point, 9-rebound, 3-block performance in late October. In the most recent game, Mobley grabbed 15 rebounds and sent back two attempts from the Raps.

Following years of catching up to Barnes, Evan Mobley is far ahead in the race. Barnes is a talented star forward in his own right, but Mobley's leap to stardom has surpassed what his northern rival is producing.

Cavaliers stars are better than Grizzlies stars

Perhaps one of Donovan Mitchell's most memorable moments in the wine and gold was his intense on-court fight with Dillon Brooks months before Brooks' exit from the Memphis Grizzlies. That altercation ignited a interconference rivalry between the two cities. On top of the Brooks drama, Mobley had another quiet rivalry with Jaren Jackson, Jr. after falling short to him in the 2023 DPOY voting.

Throughout this season, San Antonio Spurs rising star Victor Wembanyama had taken a clear advantage on the DPOY campaign trail. Following an unfortunate early end to his season with blood clots, Mobley and Jackson were back in a tight contest for the award. Shortly after, the Grizzlies and Cavs met for a contest in downtown Cleveland.

In late February, against JJJ, Mobley scored 25 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks. Many of his points came matched against Jackson, including a crafty crossover that left Jackson Beyblade spinning. One of Mobley's best defensive moves of the game was stuffing his DPOY rival, too. As the primary defender, Mobley held Jackson to a dismal 1-of-6 from the field.

That game made a statement. Mobley is the greater defender and is now leading in the award race, and his offensive production has also surpassed Jackson's efforts. Just like the team-to-team comparison, Mobley is ahead of his Memphis counterpart.

What Evan Mobley's final evolution will be is yet to be determined. He has grown his offensive skillset and improved his physicality, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers establish their historic season with three All-Stars and guaranteed postseason homecourt advantage.