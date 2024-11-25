Mobley has taken control of one of the modern NBA's great player rivalries
It's hardly Magic Johnson vs Larry Bird, but Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have been squaring off in the eyes of the league since they were drafted.
The Cleveland Cavaliers took Mobley 3rd overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, and the Toronto Raptors came back with Scottie Barnes the very next pick. Both were tremendous as rookies, and Barnes won Rookie of the Year largely because his team had slightly more success and made the NBA Playoffs. Both had legitimate cases to be the best player that season.
In their second years, the pendulum swung back to Mobley, who was one of the best defensive players in the league on a Cleveland team that won 51 games and secured the fourth seed. Last year Barnes came back strong; as Mobley battled injuries and offensive stagnation, Scottie Barnes put up an all-around statline only matched by Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA history and made his first All-Star Game.
This past summer the comparisons came again as both players signed max rookie extensions, signaling the confidence each team had in their young stars. The Raptors received backlash because they committed such a massive contract to a team that was both expensive and bad. The Cavaliers received backlash because Mobley had not yet proven to be an offensive player worth that level of commitment.
Evan Mobley has taken control of the rivalry
Such concerns have been blasted into the sun given Evan Mobley's strong start, as his all-around game has blossomed and he has been a more involved offensive player for the league's No. 1 offense. The Cavaliers have roared out to a 17-1 start, the latest win coming at the expense of Barnes and the Raptors on Sunday night.
Asked to handle a much larger load on a worse team, Scottie Barnes is in a different position than Evan Mobley. That was on display once again as they met head-to-head, the 11th time these two players have met in their careers. Mobley and the Cavaliers now lead their personal series 7-4.
On Sunday night, Mobley was a much more efficient player, scoring 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting to go with 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Barnes, handling more of the load for his team, had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, with three steals and a block. He also missed 9 shots from the field and five free-throws.
The most telling stat is muddy because of the talent around each, but Mobley finished the game a tidy +12, while Barnes was -9. He was everywhere on defense, while Barnes had a more hot-or-cold defensive night. The takeaway shouldn't be that one or the other dominated the matchup, but rather that both have ascended to be incredibly gifted and impactful two-way players.
The Raptors have been ravaged by injuries to start the season, but they have shown signs of life as players have begun to return the last couple of games. Barnes himself is back after missing time due to a facial fracture; Bruce Brown nears a return, and Immanuel Quickley could be back soon. Toronto won two-straight games heading into their game with the Cavaliers, and players like RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji have all taken steps forward. Something interesting is brewing in Toronto.
At the same time, something exceptional has already brewed and is being enjoyed by the entire league in Cleveland. This team is deep, with Ty Jerome dropping 26 points off the bench as he continues his heater. Jarrett Allen, fourth in the pecking order of the "Big 4" was dominant against Toronto with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Isaac Okoro was 4-for-4.
Evan Mobley has found a way to develop into a two-way impact star without becoming an outside shooter. That may have implications for the Cavs down the line, but for now it means they are thriving, the league's top offense and the best team overall, at least thus far. And it also means Mobley is winning his personal rivalry with Scottie Barnes - and what a rivalry it has been.