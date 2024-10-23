2 key matchups the Cavaliers must win to overcome Raptors in season debut
Matchup No. 2 - Jarrett Allen vs. Jakob Poeltl
Cleveland's big man Jarrett Allen will have the most important job of the night - rebound, rebound, rebound. Allen has been underappreciated after his postseason injury, often overlooked as the fourth man in the core. But, his presence inside and veteran leadership will be key in a Cavaliers victory.
Last year, the Raptors ranked 23rd in rebounds per game compared to the Cavs at 17th. Winning the rebound battle will give the Cavs extra opportunities for quick buckets off a miss or a second chance after a miss. With Toronto's defensive presence, battling for offensive boards can alleviate much of the difficulties the Raptors will create.
Allen's counterpart Jakob Poeltl averaged 9.2 rebounds per game last season, including 2.6 offensive boards. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, Allen must prioritize his positioning against Poeltl, fighting for the upperhand on every shot attempt.
Offensively, Allen will be active in setting up Cleveland's offense as an off-ball screener and looming threat in the post. If Atkinson puts the ball in Mobley's hands at the top of the key or the arc, it will open up space for JA to give the Cavs easy attempts inside whenever Poeltl is forced out of position. Opening the post for Allen also gives him more opportunity to keep himself in position for rebounds rather than fighting for positioning against both his matchup and Mobley's opponent.
In Cleveland's best stretch last season, Allen's seemingly endless double-doubles were integral to the Cavaliers' success. While Allen often finds himself in trade rumors, he makes himself irreplaceable when he is physical and active in the frontcourt. An aggressive Allen is a necessity to opening the season with a win.
Allen likely has the advantage over Poeltl overall, but Poeltl is a strong competitor with every tool necessary to beat Allen. Mobley will be occupied with All-Star forward Scottie Barnes, making Allen's willingness to do the dirty work and give Cleveland extra chances an underrated but key aspect of the game.
Given the Cleveland Cavaliers' star power in Mitchell and better health, they should be favored to come out on top. But, the Cavs can often be their own worst enemy with complacency on offense and settling for lazy jumpers. Toronto, despite injuries and youth, can recognize and punish any poor execution the Cavaliers settle for. Mitchell and Allen must take the lead to set the tone and put the Cavs in charge.