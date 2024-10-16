The most underrated Cleveland Cavalier entering the 2024-25 season
If the Cleveland Cavaliers want to be respected as a true NBA contender, they will have to take another step forward this season with a talented but unproven young core.
The Cavs enter the 2024-25 regular season fresh off two consecutive postseason runs. But, in each series, Cleveland has had too many moments looking disjointed and unprepared. Although they undoubtedly have a plethora of high-end talent and potential for immense growth, the Cavs are in a position where they must prove it before anybody believes it.
In the past two years, the Cavaliers have gone from one of the most exciting teams in the Association to one of the more perplexing franchises. Commentators and analysts often have a hard time deciding their perspective on the Casv. Despite two of the best guards in the league and two elite defensive big men, onlookers question the long-term viability of Cleveland's team.
Still, there is excitement around the Cavs. Evan Mobley was tied for second for the most likely to have a breakout season this year. Donovan Mitchell is a surefire All-Star candidate every season. Darius Garland is expected to make a comeback after injuries derailed his latest campaign. But, recent comments suggest one Cavalier is being disrespected and underrated by the NBA landscape.
Jarrett Allen is the most underrated Cavalier this season
After suffering a serious rib injury, Cleveland center Jarrett Allen was absent from the final stretch of the Cavs' latest postseason appearance. The untimely setback ushered in harsh criticism of Allen's willingness to play, especially following a report that Cleveland's beloved big man refused an injection that would have numbed his pain enough to play through it.
That criticism has not ended yet as a new interview ignores Allen's historic season and diminishes his production with Cleveland. NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said that Allen "disappoints" him every year, saying that he should be an All-Star with a 20-10 stat line every season by now. Barkley's comments are a backhanded compliment, saying Allen should be the Cavs' second option over Mobley, but he has failed to live up to his lofty expectations.
"When I watch them play, when Jarrett Allen plays well, that’s when they play their best. They’ve got to do a much better job — it should be Donovan [Mitchell] and Jarrett Allen — one and two — and everybody else get to eat after that."- Charles Barkley
Barkley's assertion that Allen is Cleveland's second-best player is not undeserved. Suggesting that Allen, a former All-Star and defensive stalwart, is disappointing is in itself disappointing for an NBA great to say. Last year, Allen not only recorded a career-high 16.5 points alongside 10.5 rebounds, but he set a franchise record with 16 consecutive double-doubles.
Admittedly, if the Cavaliers cannot find an answer for their core four's redundancies, Allen may find himself the first to go via trade. Numerous franchises have shown interest in Allen, namely the New Orleans Pelicans. That interest does not suggest that Allen is a disappointing or subpar player, though. Rather, Allen's constant presence as a high-value trade asset only suggests that the Cavaliers have someone special in their locker room.
Allen has not been a superstar without flaws in the NBA, but he has undoubtedly been one of the most critical players for the Cavaliers' latest generation of playoff success. Allen has been a leader for a young Cleveland Cavaliers team, setting a precedent for tough defense and a team mentality.