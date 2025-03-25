2 way-too-early Cavaliers offseason trade targets to replace Ty Jerome

If the Cleveland Cavaliers can keep Ty Jerome, the offseason will be a success. Unfortunately, reality may look different.

Cleveland signed Jerome to a two-year, $5 million contract two summers ago. After losing a full season with a high ankle sprain, the expectations for his return were uncertain. Throughout his career, Jerome had not made headlines or major waves. Now, though, Cleveland's veteran guard is nothing less of superb as a bench leader.

As the Cavs' cap sheet rises, keeping role players on bargain deals becomes harder. Jerome could be set for a significant pay raise this summer, and Cleveland will be in the midst of a bidding war. Cleveland's front office can give their sixth man slightly over the league's average salary to make a competitive offer. Otherwise, Jerome may join another franchise.

After trading for Jerome's best friend De'Andre Hunter, the Cavs have a great argument to keep him. But, if Jerome's time in Cleveland ends sooner rather than later, Cleveland will need to look toward the trade market for his replacement. As a second apron team, the Cavs will not have access to any exceptions or cap space to sign a new player, leaving them with minimum contracts and trades as their options for improvement.

Cleveland's trade limitations

Put simply, the Cavaliers cannot take back more money than they send out in a trade anymore. Until they dip below the second apron, the Cavs are heavily restricted in their trade outlook. Additionally, Cleveland cannot aggregate players in a deal unless the highest salary in the trade is higher than all returning salary.

While these restrictions have shut down plenty of possibilities for other pricey franchises, the NBA witnessed a wild trade deadline with star players finding new homes overnight. Despite new limitations, the Association is still built off trades and player movement. The Cavaliers will have to be strategic and deliberate with each decision, but finding a new backup guard to lead the second unit will not be impossible.

Cleveland has a handful of tradeable salaries on the book and could look for a one-for-one deal. Isaac Okoro ($11 million), Max Strus ($15.9 million) and Dean Wade ($6.6 million) could be up for grabs in the Cavs' offseason quest. If Jerome stays, each of these players more than likely stays, too.

If the Cavs lose Jerome, however, at least one is likely on the way out. Okoro is the most probable candidate, considering his contract size, age and skillset. The Cavaliers have an overabundance of smaller wings, creating a problem for Okoro to find a consistent role within the team. Other franchises could give Okoro a larger opportunity to recognize and fulfill his potential, giving him higher trade value than his older counterparts mentioned above.

In a Jerome-less future, the Cavaliers could find two point guards who could fill his role. While the Cavs have Craig Porter, Jr. as a possible backup, these guards offer veteran experience and proven talent that could bolster Cleveland going into next season.

Target No. 1 - Jose Alvarado

Jose Alvarado, often known as Grand Theft Alvarado, is a on-ball pest defensively with solid offensive chops. In 24 minutes per game, the New Orleans Pelicans guard averages 9.6 points, 1.4 steals and 4.7 assists while shooting 37.5 percent from deep.

Alvarado is far from a one-to-one copy of Jerome. His playstyle is much different. Alvarado is a shifty small guard, standing at 6'0" and using his speed and intellect to overcome his defender. The Pelicans guard generates plenty of fast break opportunities, taking every opportunity to humiliate a ball handler who takes their attention away from him.

The beloved New Orleans bench player would be hard to pull away from the Pels, but as the franchise restructures around Zion Williamson after the Brandon Ingram trade, any of Cleveland's tradeable players could be a considerable return for Alvarado's talents.

Next year, Alvarado is owed $4.5 million, meaning matching salary is a quick task. If Jerome disappears from the Land and Alvarado is available, the Cavaliers would be foolish not to explore the possibility of adding GTA to the roster.

Target No. 2 - Lonzo Ball

Perhaps the more divisive player on this list, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is one of the NBA's best comeback stories of the season. After three years away with injury, Ball returned to the hardwood and has been a steady contributor for the Bulls. Though the former second-overall pick has not met his All-Star expectations, it is impossible to ignore the value he brings as a hyper-intelligent two-way point guard.

Ball has still struggled with injuries this season since his return, only playing in 35 games, but his minutes have been well used. The middle Ball brother averages 7.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 22.2 minutes of play. Earlier in the season, his three-point shooting neared 40 percent, but he has dipped to 34.4 percent recently.

After signing a two-year extension with Chicago, Lonzo's annual salary goes down to $10 million. Considering the Bulls' unreasonable number of guards on roster with half a dozen under contract next season, trading Ball may be a clear move for the windy city squad.

With a mid-size contract, Ball could be an ideal bench guard for this Cavs team. The 6'6" point guard is capable of using his size, intelligence and strength to orchestrate a solid offense. Although Lonzo first entered the NBA with a horrendous three-point shot, he has steadily improved his range and is now a reasonable shooter. Almost all of his field goal attempts come from deep, and as he continues to develop his shot form, he could be a high-end perimeter threat.

Defensively, Ball is second to none. Since entering the NBA, his size has given him a significant advantage on the defensive end. With the size of a modern wing and skills of a crafty guard, Ball could be a major addition to the Cavs' perimeter defense. Pairing him in lineups with Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland could give Cleveland a dynamic backcourt on both ends of the court.

Entering the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers' top priority must be retaining their best second unit guard. Ty Jerome has elevated the Cavs' depth to new heights and deserves a pay raise. If the Cavaliers are in the position to keep Jerome for the long-term, that is undoubtedly the best outcome. Otherwise, few guards can do what Jerome can do, but the Cavs must find somebody capable of maintaining their backcourt depth.