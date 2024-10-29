2 difference makers in Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback win over New York Knicks
No. 2 - Cleveland's frontcourt dominance
It is no secret that the Knicks' frontcourt is a weakness after this offseason. Losing Isaiah Hartenstein for nothing in free agency took away one of New York's best rebounders and defensive stoppers. When the Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of opening night, they prioritized offensive fire power over their preestablished defensive identity.
Whether by coach Kenny Atkinson's design or natural instinct, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen took complete advantage of KAT's defensive liabilities. Allen targeted Towns every time he got his hands on the ball, using his swift footwork to break past the star center. Allen outworked KAT enough to force Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau to move Towns to the bench early.
Mobley was everywhere against the Knicks, using his size and strength to push past the Knicks before extending his range and moving the ball to his teammates. By far, Mobley's increased offensive intensity has been the biggest difference for the Cavs this season. Paired with Allen and Garland, Mobley helped Cleveland push the Knicks to their limit and beyond.
Allen ended the game with 15 points and 15 rebounds, including five offensive boards. He fought through endless contact in the post for every missed shot, especially in crunch time as the Knicks wore down. Mobley added on 17 points and eight rebounds alongside one three-pointer and three blocks.
After two seasons with the Knicks as the Cavs' worst nightmare in most meetings, the new-look Knicks might have created new flaws and weaknesses that give the Cavaliers the advantage in the rivalry.
Leaving New York, the Cleveland Cavaliers maintain their perfect start to the Kenny Atkinson era. They will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00pm Eastern Time. Fans can watch game 5 of 82 on FanDuel Sports Network.