2 biggest disappointments of the Cavaliers season so far

Local fans may be witnessing the most complete Cleveland Cavaliers roster ever constructed.

While no current Cavalier rivals the levels of individual excellence LeBron James did, the depth and top-to-bottom versatility of this Cavs team could challenge the most historic franchises. It took Cleveland just 60 games to eclipse the 50-win mark, a feat possible only through a concerted effort in coach Kenny Atkinson's system.

Thus far, the Cavs boast the NBA's top offensive rating (122.3) and three-point percentage (39.5) while hardly changing the roster that was an average squad at both of these last season. Evan Mobley has stepped into a star role, earning his first All-Star nod alongside Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland returning to the All-Star rosters.

As the Cavaliers enjoy their third double-digit win streak of the season, it is hard to find apparent weak points. Against fellow Finals contenders, Cleveland is an elite squad, taking down their rivals time and time again. Heading into playoffs, the Cavs are in a strong position to be the last team standing.

All of this success, though, has not been without a couple of disappointments. Two players the Cavaliers hoped would blossom more and fulfill a greater role have not found their stride.

Sam Merrill has lost his touch

In his third season with the Cavaliers, Sam Merrill became an early bench contributor for Atkinson while Max Strus rehabbed from an early injury. The former NBA champion is averaging 19.3 minutes per game, the most of his career. Unfortunately, those minutes have been less impactful than expectations would suggest.

Shooting 5.2 three-pointers per game, Merrill is connecting on just 35.5 percent, roughly 5 percent lower than the year prior. Throughout his career, the veteran wing has been an unpredictable shooter, especially as his playing time was sparse before his breakout year with the Cavs. With just 6.0 field goals attempted per game, the vast majority of Merrill's in-game impact comes from behind the arc. If he is settling at a league-average percentage, his spot with the Cavs is questionable.

Defensively, Merrill has shown better effort, but he is still far from a reliable positive defender. Considering his lackluster defense, Cleveland's veteran loses much of his value in the rotation. With the Cavaliers now employing three new wing players in Jaylon Tyson, De'Andre Hunter and Javonte Green, Merrill's chances are likely to diminish.

Cavs fans may see their previous secret weapon sharpshooter left out of the nightly rotation in the postseason. The Cavaliers will be forced to shrink their lineup, and Merrill is likely the first man out as the Cavs improve their wing depth beyond him.

Emoni Bates might not have been a draft steal

Second-round draft picks don't need to be stars. Nikola Jokic has always been an anomaly compared to his unceremonious entry to the NBA, but the league has seen a multitude of high-end talents discovered in the second round or in the undrafted free agency over recent years.

The Association is saturated with plenty of talent across the board, and players are showing an ability to develop and beyond their expected ceiling. Two years ago, the Cavaliers drafted Emoni Bates late in the second round, adding a tall wing who was once the nation's top draft prospect. Bates' underwhelming college career lessened his value, but his track record as a firey shooter made him a uniquely exciting prospect for the Cavaliers.

As the Michigan prospect's second professional campaign comes to a close, he is hardly considered to be an upcoming NBA talent like before. On a two-way contract, Bates is primarily spending time with the Cleveland Charge in the G League. With the Charge, his role has diminished significantly in favor of more promising players.

Last season, Bates averaged 24.8 points per game while shooting 41.6 percent from deep, but he has fallen to 10.7 points while shooting 27.8 percent on 6 threes a night. His defense has yet to manifest, and the Cavs are seemingly hedging their bets in different players such as Tyson or the newly-discovered Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

Neither of Cleveland's least-impactful players are truly dragging the team down. Each Cavalier still has undeniable talent, but they have not fully recognized that with this Cleveland squad. Both are on expiring contracts, leading to a potential exit as the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to build an elite contender around their stars.