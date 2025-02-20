2 Cavaliers in danger of falling out of the rotation in the playoffs

If the Cleveland Cavaliers have any single issue to resolve after a 44-10 record ahead of the All-Star break, it is finding a way to manage a deep roster in the playoffs.

Throughout the regular season, coach Kenny Atkinson has been unafraid to trust his bench, going 10-12 deep on a seemingly nightly basis. This has opened up opportunities for rookie Jaylon Tyson to find his niche and for the stars to rest and avoid serious injuries. Only Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley record more than 30 minutes per night, with Jarrett Allen only averaging 28.9 each game.

This balanced approach has been a key ingredient in Cleveland's success. Their reliable three-point shooting comes from the confidence each player plays with and Atkinson's ability to keep guys fresh. Once Max Strus rejoined the rotation after an early injury, the Cavs' wing depth and shooting only got better. De'Andre Hunter has shown his prowess from deep in his early performances.

All of this leads to one question: Who is the odd man out during the postseason?

Imagining any Cavalier getting a DNP feels unsettling. Even the end-of-rotation players like Tyson can make an impact in three- or five-minute stretches. The core four is elevated by this depth, but the playoffs are another beast. Atkinson will be forced to make painful cuts. Considering Tyson's lack of experience, he will almost certainly be the first player to miss time. Otherwise, though, the Cavs have a hard task ahead.

Looking at individual performances, team needs and matchups, Cleveland's rotation will probably change every series. However, two rotational Cavaliers stand out as the most likely to be on the chopping block after Tyson.

Sam Merrill is too unreliable

Last season, sharpshooter Sam Merrill was one of the few bright spots on the perimeter for a team who could never find a consistent range. He was the only Cavalier to eclipse 40 percent from downtown, and he seemed unstoppable coming off a pin down action.

Unfortunately, Cleveland's secret weapon is now expected. Teams have pressured Merrill more heavily on the arc, and his lack of athletic burst and strength make his offensive game fairly one-dimensional. Once Money Merrill loses his shot from three, he is not going to make much impact offensively. To his credit, he has been a better defender and stayed on his assignment more, but he is still likely to be replaced come the postseason.

Atkinson has maximized Merrill this year, but with Strus and Hunter on the wing, he will not have much of a role to fill. This year, Merrill's shooting has dipped to 36.1 percent, and he is not enough of an all-around player to rely on him. The Cavs have too many better options.

Merrill's exit from the rotation may be expected. It is easy to assume Strus' return would absorb many of his minutes, and Ty Jerome's surprise season leaves the backcourt rotation filled, too. Merrill will still probably see the court when the Cavs need a quick offensive boost, but he will not be a significant piece of the puzzle.

The Cavaliers don't need Isaac Okoro enough

Despite a hot run in the mid-season, Isaac Okoro might just not be the answer Cleveland will need in the postseason. While Okoro has been the Cavs' go-to defensive stopper since his rookie campaign, they may not be nearly as dependent on him anymore.

The Cavaliers prioritize team defense, often mixing zone schemes alongside man-to-man coverage. This unpredictability and the buy-in from every player gives the Cavaliers a defensive prowess that can mitigate individual shortcomings. Considering Hunter's likely role as the big defensive wing alongside Dean Wade, Okoro's services are not as necessary.

Okoro made substantial strides this year as an offensive weapon, connecting on 39.7 percent of his three-point attempts thus far. While his percentage is outstanding considering his past struggles, he is not a volume shooter, shooting just 2.8 threes each night. That is not a serious issue, but the Cavs have three other wings who shoot at an above-average clip on higher volume.

With Cleveland's defense as it is, Okoro's offensive limitations could be more detrimental than his defensive impact is beneficial. Painfully, the young wing might be the odd man out. As the Cavaliers waited to see him develop into a legitimate 3-and-D prospect, others exceled in his role. His defense kept him necessary, though. Now, not so much.

Trading for Hunter might have killed Okoro's postseason job. A full forward rotation of Hunter, Strus and Wade will take the bulk of the minutes in the playoffs with Jerome filling in the backcourt rotation.

Knowing that Atkinson is still a fan of depending on depth, Okoro will certainly get playing time early in the postseason. But, as the Cavaliers advance and need to tighten the rotation, Okoro will see his time on the hardwood increasingly limited.

As much as it will hurt to see players who were crucial in building the Cleveland Cavaliers into an Eastern Conference juggernaut, they must prioritize postseason success. That will mean harsh decisions in favor of amplifying their best chances of bringing home another banner.