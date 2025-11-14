The internet is running rampant with speculation about Anthony Davis' future after the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with Nico Harrison. NBA insiders, analysts, and fans alike are trying to figure out where the star big man could end up next.

Marc Stein wrote after the firing of the Mavericks general manager: "It's believed the Mavericks will work with Davis' camp over the next two-plus months as they decide whether to pursue an in-season trade. ... The parties are thus expected to work in concert to some degree on next steps."

With the idea of Davis being on the move picking up, Nate Duncan took a crack at a wild scenario that could get him back to the Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James going the other way. The specifics would open the door for James to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers as soon as this season.

Duncan said, "If you [the Mavericks] told LeBron, 'Hey, we're gonna release you right afterwards,' would he? He could go sign wherever he wanted to. Would that be enough?"

LeBron James could get a free agency decision like no other

Duncan's question of 'would he' alludes to whether James would waive his no-trade clause and approve the hypothetical move, should the Mavericks promise his release. That would give LeBron his cake and let him eat it too.

James' contract is fully guaranteed. If Dallas were to release him, the aging superstar would still receive every bit of his $52.6 million deal. His payday would go nowhere, and an option to sign elsewhere for the minimum would give him a little bit of extra on top of it, plus an opportunity to pick a contender.

That contender could easily be the Cavaliers, who are shaping up to be what last year's team only pretended to be. Cleveland has the open roster spot. Imagine adding James to an already strong unit.

The sentimental connection should be crystal clear to everyone too. Seeing James win one more in Cleveland is a storybook scenario for his legendary career.

Granted, even Duncan thought there would be complications apart from the no-trade clause in a James-Davis swap.

There was an argument for LeBron offering the Lakers more upside and reliability this year than their former big man could. Plus, whether Los Angeles has enough to entice Dallas overall was also debated.

What's the probability of this one happening? Extremely low. Would it be a fun way to see the NBA season unfold? Absolutely. Are the Cavaliers better off dreaming of a reunion in the free agency period of the upcoming summer? Probably.