What teams would Cavaliers face in the NBA Playoffs if the season ended today?

The modern era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball is only getting better. With a new head coach and a battle-tested core, Cleveland enters the playoffs with a determination and opportunity to make history.

Without LeBron James, the Cavaliers have never advanced to the NBA Finals, only going so far as the Eastern Conference Finals. Oftentimes, the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls foiled Cleveland's efforts. Now, the top-seeded Cavs are the most dominant they have ever looked without James. While the past legends of Cleveland basketball accomplished much, the cohesion and leadership this team currently enjoys has already made historic strides.

The postseason is quickly approaching. The Cavaliers will likely enter with the best record in the conference and are still in a race for the league's best record. With just over a dozen games remaining, the Cavaliers still hold the best offensive rating (121.6) and three-point percentage (38.7) after years of struggling in both of these categories.

Despite statistics suggesting the Cavaliers are fearsome contenders, that status does not instantaneously promise them a trip to the Finals. Many franchises would fear a series against this Cavs squad, but Cleveland will be tested with their position at the top only giving them a target on their backs. If the season ended today, a handful of teams would challenge the Cavs.

Cleveland's first-round opponents

If the season ended today, the Cavaliers would host the eighth seed, which could be any of the four Play-In competitors. The Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat fill these spots in order. The winner of the Hawks-Magic game would face the Boston Celtics, leaving the winner of the Bulls-Heat to attempt to overthrow the loser of the round mentioned earlier.

Considering bad injury luck earlier in the season, the Magic are likely the best team of the bunch. This gives them a chance to take the seventh seed over Atlanta, but Trae Young can never be underestimated when his season is on the line. The Cavaliers know this too well. Either of these two squads would probably surmount their 9/10 winning opponent.

If either the Hawks or Magic meet the Cavs in round one, Cleveland will be favorites but cannot assume victory. The Cavaliers lost two of their three games against the Hawks, losing by double digits in both defeats. Since acquiring Donovan Mitchell in 2022, the Cavaliers are 5-5 against Young and the Hawks. Atlanta's long-range attack challenge's Cleveland's perimeter defense, and Clint Capela's post play cannot be ignored.

As for Orlando, the Magic snapped Cleveland's winning streak in dramatic fashion and can be a fierce competitor. With young star forwards in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic present a unique challenge. They are filled with athleticism, size and strength. Where they lack in offensive versatility and shooting, their physical build and playstyle can match up well nonetheless.

Through their three-game series this season, the Cavs hold a 2-1 lead, but the earlier games were absent of Orlando's best talents. In last year's playoff matchup in round one, the Magic pushed the Cavaliers to seven games, forcing Cleveland to overcome an 18-point deficit at halftime to win at home. Cleveland's best chance against the Magic is improved coaching and the Magic's injury plague that has fallen them this season (and Ty Jerome's trash talk).

The remaining two teams would be much less worrisome opponents. The Bulls finally traded away Zach Lavine, embracing a much-needed tear down into a new rebuild. Chicago has quality young talent and some good veteran players, but they lack the talent to take down Cleveland.

Finally, the Heat are in a similar spot to Chicago. After trading Jimmy Butler, the Heat are far less frightening. On a nine-game losing streak, Miami is the least likely team to make it out of the Play-In Tournament as it currently stands. A round-one series against the Heat would be swift.

While the Playoffs are still weeks away, the Cleveland Cavaliers' outlook in round one is beginning to take shape. Beyond the first round, the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers lurk as their second-round opponents. Both teams would pose a major threat as the Cavs eye an ECF with the Celtics or New York Knicks. Despite a terrific season, the Cavaliers' real challenges are only just beginning.