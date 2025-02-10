We now know when De'Andre Hunter will make his Cavaliers debut

Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to see De'Andre Hunter in action.

That is hardly a surprising stance after the Cavaliers traded a pair of fan-favorite players and a small collection of draft assets to bring Hunter aboard. The Trade Deadline deal was largely applauded as a success for the team, but it didn't come without cost.

Not only were Caris LeVert and Georges Niang loved by fans, they were loved by their teammates. It was a difficult change for the players to process as they had to say goodbye to two players they thought would be a part of what Cleveland is building toward this postseason. Instead, LeVert and Niang are now playing for the Atlanta Hawks.

On paper, it looks like the trade will be worth it. The NBA is a painful business, but every player knew that going in. Hunter fits what the Cavaliers needed, the 3-and-D forward they have been looking for ever since LeBron James left. And as far as personal relationships go, the bond that Hunter already has with Ty Jerome should go a long way toward developing team chemistry.

Everyone therefore wants to know: when will De'Andre Hunter make his Cleveland Cavaliers debut? He was initially expected to suit up for Friday night's contest in Washington against the Wizards, but some combination of Hunter and the team elected for him to simply go straight to Cleveland and prepare for a home debut.

As expected, therefore, Hunter will have a chance to suit up in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey for the first time on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

De'Andre Hunter will make his Cavaliers debut on Monday

As reported by Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the team and Hunter expect for his debut to come Monday night. While teams love to do their due diligence on a player's physical health before giving the green light, all the boxes have been checked and Hunter is cleared for takeoff.

New questions are now lining up with Hunter ready to take the court. Will head coach Kenny Atkinson immediately insert Hunter into the starting lineup, or will he keep Max Strus in that spot, even if just initially? Strus was always expected to be the starter for this group even after his season debut was delayed by weeks, but he hasn't been exceptional since ascending into that spot.

Will Hunter start, or will he come off the bench to start his Cleveland tenure? He has been largely a bench player for the Atlanta Hawks this season, so it may fit his comfort level to at least start in that role.

Speaking of role, so the Cavaliers see Hunter as their new defensive stopper? He has excelled in one-on-one defense but struggled as a team defender or weakside rim protector; how the Cavs deploy him on defense will be interesting to see.

All of those questions and more will be answered on Monday night, when De'Andre Hunter makes his Cleveland Cavaliers debut against the surging Minnesota Timberwolves.