Unlocking Evan Mobley depends on one crucial statistic for the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have much to prove and just as much to lose in the 2025-26 season, and a hefty portion of that responsibility falls onto Evan Mobley.

Mobley, Cleveland's prize possession from the 2021 NBA Draft, rocketed into superstar conversations last season, winning Defensive Player of the Year and joining the All-NBA roster. He shot the most single-season three-pointers of his career, led the Cavs in blocks and was one of the most impactful two-way stars across the league.

His efforts helped lift Cleveland to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and while the team fell apart in the second round to the Indiana Pacers, the young star had an impressive postseason run individually. With his progression in year four, the Cavs' pathway to a Finals victory is painfully obvious: transform Mobley from a rising star to the undeniable second star in town. From his comment at media day, Mobley is ready for that step, but the Cavaliers must facilitate it.

In his first three seasons, Mobley saw hardly any increase in his offensive role or leadership. His scoring volume and output stagnated, and he was relegated to lurking around the dunker spot and clogging the paint next to Jarrett Alen.

Thus, Mobley's first challenge on offense was to improve as a floor spacer and overall shooter. He gradually extended his range from the block to the mid-range, then from the mid-range to the outside arc. Although Cleveland's unicorn is still less dominant offensively than defensively, his willingness and steady progression at shooting proved he has the potential to reach a high ceiling in his career.

One hurdle to Mobley's early development was the arrival of Donovan Mitchell and the preexisting star power in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. By the end of his sophomore year, Mobley was surrounded by three recent All-Stars and fell to the fourth option in the offensive system.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson changed that, trusting Mobley with larger responsibility and expectations. To the Cavs' delight, he met those desires with numerous offensive career highs and consistent production. For the next stage, Cleveland's coaches and fans must pay attention to one key factor to gauge if the team is giving the big man a path to ascend once more.

Mobley's breakout will be defined by his usage

Even in his first All-Star season, Mobley's willingness to fade into the background still haunted him. By nature, Mobley appears to be a reserved player, soft-spoken in interviews and hardly emoting on the court. While this helps him manage his temper in high-stress situations, it has also left him overly passive when the Cavaliers are needing somebody to take over the game.

In Mobley's first three seasons, his usage rate only increased from 20.4 percent to 20.6 percent. This means that only one-fifth of the Cavaliers' offensive plays incorporate Mobley in any real sense. For reference, players in a similar range last season include Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Christian Braun. All three players are valuable assets to their respective teams, but they are not considered a go-to star.

Last year, Mobley saw his first real increase in usage. He finished the 2024-25 regular season at 23.2 percent usage, ranking him fourth behind Garland, Mitchell and Ty Jerome. While Mobley saw improved usage overall, he had by far the lowest usage of any star named to the All-NBA lineup. Earning All-NBA Second Team was a major endorsement by the NBA's voting class, but it also sets expectations that he will be a more pivotal, vocal star next year.

Distributing usage properly across the Cavaliers is a complicated problem, with two ball-dominant guards like Mitchell and Garland typically orchestrating the offensive attack. Every increase in Mobley's usage likely means a decrease in one of theirs, but the Cavs need to see Mobley as an offensive engine this year, even if it results in extra regular-season losses along the way.

With every request laid at Mobley's feet having been answered thus far, the Cleveland Cavaliers should be hopeful that his next step forward is taken with little hesitation. The Cavs' starring big man has yet to disappoint, but asserting himself in every game and showing confidence as a closing star will be critical to the team's potential.