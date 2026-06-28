Underrated free agent signing could give Cavaliers major offseason win

The Cleveland Cavaliers have employed a revolving door of backup centers in recent years, neglecting a key position while overloading with undersized wings and guards.

Cleveland could have a clear pathway to dipping the second and first aprons this summer if James Harden signs a new multi-year contract with lower Average Annual Value than his $42.3 million player option. If the Cavs gain some financial flexibility, addressing the long-standing flaw needs to be a priority, especially if Dean Wade signs elsewhere in free agency.

Rather than targeting another older center in the twilight of his career like usual, the Cavaliers need to find a younger veteran who can contribute on a multi-year contract. While Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will absorb the bulk of the center minutes without a trade separating the duo, finding a switchable 4/5 player could elevate the Cavaliers to a new level.

Even with a $6 million Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception potentially in play, the Cavaliers cannot target the most attractive free agents. Instead, targeting an overlooked or forgotten talent could give Cleveland a bargain deal on adding legitimate talent.

Last season, 6-foot-8 forward Precious Achiuwa signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings and will reenter unrestricted free agency this year on July 1. If the Cavaliers want a reliable backup big, Achiuwa could be an ideal affordable option. Over his six-year career, Achiuwa has built a resume as a high-motor frontcourt player, primarily playing as a power forward with the ability to slide up to the five.

Cleveland needs to take a look at Achiuwa

Achiuwa averaged career highs of 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game with the Kings and entered a starting role 57 of his 73 games played. Achiuwa has developed into a solid rotation player, although his limited scoring ability and undersized frame make him an odd tweener frontcourt option. For the Cavs, however, he could easily slot next to Mobley or Allen or serve as a small-ball center.

So far, Achiuwa has not found a consistent NBA home, having played for four teams in his six years. He has only spent more than two full seasons with the same franchise once, playing for the Toronto Raptors from 2021 until being traded to the New York Knicks in the 2023-24 season. The journeyman big would be a cheap, worthwhile swing for the Cavaliers given his energetic play style and positional switchability.

Achiuwa is not a master at anything, but he gives a versatile skill set as a rebound hunter and switching defender. BBall-Index's Player Profiles (subscription required) ranks Achiuwa in 92nd percentile for defensive rebounding talent and 95th for offensive. He also ranks in the top 10 percentile for putback scoring impact. If Achiuwa brings that intensity to the Cavaliers, Cleveland's biggest woe of poor offensive rebounding could be easily remedied.

Also according to BBall-Index, Achiuwa ranks in the 87th percentile for Defensive Positonal Versatility, showing a rare skill to guard positions 1-5, protecting the perimeter and the paint. Given Cleveland's defensive success with Wade over the years, adding a player like Achiuwa brings a clear value to the depth chart.

Over recent years, the Cleveland Cavaliers have showcased a tendency to reward versatile skill sets, but that has not yet extended to the frontcourt. Cleveland needs a player like Achiuwa, and as every other franchise continues to ignore his impact year after year, the Cavs need to take the swing for a proven frontcourt asset.