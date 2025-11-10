Tyrese Proctor's path to Cavaliers success is painfully obvious — but challenging

When the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Tyrese Proctor in the second round during this past draft, the move was widely praised as a steal. Proctor had some buzz as a late first round pick, and the Cavs were able to get him at pick 49.

Despite their backcourt being a strength with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, and Max Strus, head coach Kenny Atkinson likes having multiple ball-handlers for his offensive system. Proctor’s ability to play both guard spots in college was a huge positive, showcasing his ability to play both on and off the ball.

Proctor was initially expected to spend most of his time with the Cleveland Charge this season. With the Cavs dealing with injuries to Garland, Strus, and Merrill in the early going, Proctor has stayed with the main roster.

He is also not listed on the Charge’s opening night roster, a good sign that he will likely be with the main squad for the foreseeable future. However, his path to a consistent role will be a tough hill to climb.

Tyrese Proctor will have a tough time cracking the rotation

Garland, and Merrill came back this past Wednesday. Add that to the emergence of Jaylon Tyson, and the steadiness of Craig Porter Jr., Proctor’s path to consistent minutes is murky.

Even with all the injuries thus far, Proctor has only played about 12 minutes per game. He has looked comfortable operating within the offense. Defensively, he has been up to the task by being physical at the point-of-attack, and even picking up full court at times.

Proctor’s best game by far came against the Washington Wizards, when he put up 17 points in 19 minutes, including five threes. Most of that production came when the game was out of reach, as he didn’t get rotation minutes during the game.

Against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, he was in the rotation. Proctor hit two big threes in the second quarter to keep Cleveland within striking distance.

There’s no such thing as too many guards in today’s NBA, as having multiple guys who can handle the ball is an added weapon. That is something the Cavs are going to have to pride themselves on this year, and Proctor’s development throughout the year will benefit from it.

Additionally, as a second apron team, Cleveland has to find players that are on cheaper deals, and have or priortizie the development of their younger players. Guys like Proctor, Tyson, Porter Jr., and even Nae’Qwan Tomlin are all important if the Cavs want to keep their expensive core together.

It remains to be seen whether or not Proctor will end up spending time in the G League. While he may not have a defined role this year, he will be an important part of Cleveland’s future.