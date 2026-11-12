Tyrese Proctor is making it impossible for the Cavaliers to keep him in a limited role

The Cleveland Cavaliers have spent a small fortune assembling a roster capable of competing for an NBA championship. Unfortunately, that kind of financial commitment comes with expectations, and Cleveland has spent the opening weeks of the season struggling to meet them.

However, amid all the frustration surrounding the Cavaliers' inconsistent start, an unexpected contributor is beginning to make some serious noise.

Tyrese Proctor apparently didn't receive the memo that younger players are supposed to patiently wait their turn while the veterans handle business. The 22-year-old guard is making the most of his opportunities, and Cleveland's 115-107 victory over the New York Knicks offered another example of why Kenny Atkinson needs to keep him involved.

Proctor finished with 15 points, three rebounds, and an assist in just under 23 minutes. He shot 6-of-12 from the field and connected on three of his eight attempts from beyond the arc, providing Cleveland with a much-needed offensive contribution off the bench.

For a team desperately searching for consistency, Proctor is becoming difficult to overlook.

Tyrese Proctor is giving Cleveland more than occasional offense

The most encouraging part of Proctor's development isn't necessarily his scoring. It's how efficiently he's been producing within a relatively limited role.

Through his first 10 appearances, Proctor averaged six points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while playing 16.5 minutes per game. He also connected on 52.4 percent of his three-point attempts during that stretch, although the sample consisted of just 21 attempts.

His performance against New York brought his three-point totals to 14 makes in 29 attempts, leaving him shooting an impressive 48.3 percent from deep through 11 games.

Granted, nobody should start preparing a three-point contest invitation based on fewer than 30 attempts. However, Proctor has demonstrated enough shooting ability to justify taking a closer look at what he can contribute with additional responsibility.

His ball security also deserves attention. Through his first 10 appearances, he averaged 2.3 assists against just 0.4 turnovers, producing a 5.75 assist-to-turnover ratio.

That's an encouraging combination for a young guard learning how to operate within an offense built around established stars.

Kenny Atkinson needs to reward Proctor's production

There's an important distinction between asking Cleveland to develop Proctor and demanding that Atkinson hand him a starting job. The Cavaliers don't need another dramatic backcourt controversy, especially when they're already trying to establish some stability.

What they need is a reliable supporting cast capable of contributing without requiring the stars to do everything. Proctor is beginning to look like someone who belongs in that conversation.

His 15-point performance against New York came in nearly 23 minutes, which means Atkinson is already demonstrating a willingness to trust him. The next challenge is making sure those opportunities remain available as Cleveland's rotation changes.

Sam Merrill's elbow injury has opened additional opportunities along the perimeter, and Proctor has given the coaching staff something to consider when Merrill returns. The Cavaliers shouldn't automatically return to their previous rotation without evaluating what their younger guard has accomplished.

Proctor isn't a finished product, and one impressive performance doesn't guarantee he'll become a dependable postseason contributor. However, Cleveland selected him 49th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, and discovering a productive rotation player that late would be a significant organizational victory.

Atkinson has a responsibility to win games, but he also has to recognize when a young player is making the team better. Proctor is doing his part to make that decision easier. The Cavaliers should give him every opportunity to continue proving he belongs.