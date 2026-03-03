Tyrese Proctor’s G League demotion immediately proved what Cavaliers needed to see

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a notable move on Tuesday morning by assigning Tyrese Proctor to the Cleveland Charge just in time for their G League matchup against the Windy City Bulls. It took the Cavs rookie no amount of time to prove he was too good to be there.

The Charge dominated the matchup against the Bulls, winning a commanding 148-105 ball game. Proctor was a huge part of that victory. The rookie guard scored 29 points in 27 minutes, shooting 10-of-18 from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc. To go with that, Proctor added five rebounds and six assists.

The rook has not gotten huge run with the Cavaliers this season due to how deep and talented the roster is. His pathway to regular minutes was further shut when Cleveland shored up the depth in the backcourt at the trade deadline. Getting him action with the Charge made sense for both sides.

The game was a reassuring moment for the Cavaliers. It was a reminder of just how talented Proctor is, despite not seeing an active role with the main roster in 2025-26. There should be a future for him as a role player in Cleveland. It will just take time before he breaks through.

Tyrese Proctor is not good enough for the Cavaliers, but way too good for the Charge

Not being able to regularly crack the rotation for a team competing for a championship is no slight on any rookie. Proctor does not have to look far for an example of things working out in the long run either.

Jaylon Tyson barely played as a rookie in 2024-25. The Cavaliers wing appeared in 47 games, averaging 9.6 minutes for Cleveland. There was not much of note from the 2024 first-round pick.

Skip ahead to his second season and Tyson has become one of the most important members of the team. The emergence in his sophomore campaign allowed the Cavaliers to be bold in clearing up minutes for him by shipping De'Andre Hunter out of town. That is how good Tyson has been.

Perhaps things will not be as easy for Proctor. Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Sam Merrill, Keon Ellis, and Dennis Schroder are just a few of the names standing in the way of him seeing the court during this season and likely in the next. The former Duke guard may have a longer journey to the rotation.

Proctor came in a bit on the older side as a rookie drafted in the second round. There are some added expectations for him to become a contributor sooner than due to age. However, the Cavaliers are in a position to be patient overall.

Proctor is still under contract for a maximum of three years after this season. That third or fourth campaign will really be when eyes start to fixate on his readiness. Until then, the Cavs guard can stay the course, work on expanding his game, and blossom in his development.