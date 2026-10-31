Tyler Herro could expose the Cavaliers' defensive weakness with Mitchell and Harden

Tyler Herro has traded Miami for Milwaukee, and the Cleveland Cavaliers might be among the first teams to regret the change of scenery. The Bucks have a dangerous perimeter scorer who can make life miserable for defenders, while Cleveland has a backcourt that would much rather be handing out buckets than chasing someone around screens.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden can put up points with just about anybody, but that offensive luxury comes with defensive responsibilities Cleveland can't simply outsource. Herro's ability to score on and off the ball makes him the kind of opponent who can turn a few missed assignments into an expensive evening.

The Cavaliers have enough defensive talent to contain Milwaukee's new star, although doing so will require more than Evan Mobley cleaning up every mistake. Cleveland's guards need to handle their share of the work instead of leaving the frontcourt to cover the entire defensive bill.

Herro can make Cleveland's backcourt work for every possession

Herro doesn't need to spend 20 seconds dribbling to create a quality shot, which makes him an uncomfortable assignment for guards who prefer defending stationary opponents. He can move around screens, catch and shoot or attack defenders who close out too aggressively.

That versatility presents a problem for Mitchell and Harden because Milwaukee can involve them in screening actions even when they aren't Herro's primary defenders. Cleveland might prefer assigning Peyton Watson to Herro, but the Bucks can still look for ways to involve the Cavaliers' star guards.

If Mitchell or Harden loses contact with a shooter, the rest of Cleveland's defense must react. Mobley and Jarrett Allen can provide help, although those rotations can leave openings elsewhere.

The Cavaliers can't expect their big men to operate a full-time customer service department for every perimeter breakdown. Their guards need to communicate, navigate screens and make Milwaukee work for its opportunities.

Cleveland cannot hide both Mitchell and Harden defensively

Kenny Atkinson has options for protecting his backcourt, including adjusting matchups and using Cleveland's longer defenders on Milwaukee's primary scorers. Those strategies make sense when the Cavaliers have two guards whose offensive responsibilities demand substantial energy.

However, protecting players is different from allowing them to disappear defensively. Herro's movement and shooting can test whether Mitchell and Harden remain engaged when they aren't directly guarding the ball.

Watson provides athleticism and defensive versatility, but his presence doesn't eliminate the need for disciplined rotations. Cleveland's entire perimeter group must contribute if the Cavaliers want to prevent Milwaukee from creating easy scoring opportunities.

That responsibility becomes even more important when the Cavaliers face playoff opponents with multiple dangerous guards and wings. A defense that depends on hiding its offensive stars will eventually encounter somebody determined to find them.

Cleveland's backcourt needs to justify its championship expectations

Mitchell and Harden give Cleveland a legitimate offensive advantage, and nobody expects either player to become an All-Defensive selection overnight. The Cavaliers simply need their guards to avoid turning every difficult matchup into a problem for somebody else.

Herro offers an opportunity to evaluate how Cleveland handles a scorer who can punish mistakes without dominating possession of the basketball. If the Cavaliers defend him effectively, they'll have evidence that their backcourt can contribute to winning beyond the offensive box score.

If Herro repeatedly finds favorable opportunities, Cleveland will have another reminder that its defensive weaknesses aren't going anywhere simply because its stars can score.

The Cavaliers have committed to winning with Mitchell and Harden, which means both players need to contribute to the defensive identity Atkinson is trying to establish. Cleveland can't keep charging Mobley and Allen for mistakes made by everybody else.