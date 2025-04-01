Why Ty Jerome ranks among the Cavaliers' greatest bench players ever

Following a season lost to injury, Ty Jerome swiftly became a Cleveland Cavaliers fan favorite with his fearless shot making and historically great efficiency.

At first, Jerome's comeback could have been a blip on his season. A hot start can often cool down, but the Cavs' backup point guard has avoided a mid-season or late-season slump. Through 67 games played, Jerome ranks in the 95th percentile of combo guards for effective field goal rating (per Cleaning the Glass), earning a 59.8 eFG% mark, averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 assists and and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Jerome's heroics have often been a catalyst for Cleveland's renowned "Cavalanches", sparking a fiery run to build a sizeable lead quick. With Jerome on the court, the Cavaliers score 2.5 more points per 100 possessions as opposed to when he rests. When the former Virginia Cavalier guard joined Cleveland's ranks, the expectations were not to see the best season of his seven-year career. Head coach Kenny Atkinson even admitted as much.

In stints with the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder, Jerome flashed potential as a steady role player but never cemented his spot in the Association. Now, the biggest Jerome-centric question the Cavs are asking is whether or not they can afford to keep Jerome this summer as he hits his biggest free agency period of his life.

All of Jerome's Cavaliers success is not just an exciting element of a great season. What he is accomplishing in his comeback year is one of the greatest stretches the Cavs have seen from a bench player in team history.

John "Hot Rod" Williams

Cleveland's greatest pre-LeBron James era came with a core of Mark Price, Brad Daugherty and Larry Nance, Sr. Together, the Cavaliers rivaled the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls frequently in the playoffs but could never break through the Windy City superteam.

With numerous multi-time All-Stars and borderline Hall of Famers, the Cavs were a fearsome contender in the Eastern Conference. Similar to today's squad, Cleveland's strength extended beyond the starting unit. John "Hot Rod" Williams was the best bench player off the bench, a powerhouse of a forward who would have deserved a starting role on any other organization.

Williams spent nine seasons with the Cavaliers, including six postseason appearances. In the 1988-89 season, Hot Rod finished sixth in NBA's Sixth Man of the Year voting, scoring 11.6 points per game and grabbing 5.8 rebounds through a full 82-game season. Never missing a game that year, Williams' constant presence elevated an already great frontcourt to dominate their conference rivals.

Following his 6MOY campaign, Williams once again played all 82 games in the '98-90 season, averaging 16.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks each night. While he primarily came off the bench, Hot Rod joined the starting five 39 times. By the end of Williams' Cavs tenure, he earned a starting role, graduating him from a backup to a primary impact player.

Richard Jefferson

In Cleveland's lone championship-winning season, the Cavs employed a myriad of experienced veterans to bolster the big three core. One of the most memorable members of the 2015-2016 Cavaliers bench was former New Jersey Nets star Richard Jefferson. While Jefferson did not hoist a significant scoring role, the two seasons Jefferson spent in Cleveland left a memorable legacy.

Jefferson produced for the Cavaliers in clutch matchups, including the unforgettable 2016 Christmas day contest between the Cavs and the rival Golden State Warriors. In his first Cavs season, Jefferson averaged 5.5 points while shooting 38.2 percent from three-point range. He also collected 1.7 rebounds per game.

Jefferson's stat line does not jump out like Williams, but his leadership on the court and in the locker room played a pivotal role in building the eventual championship squad. With James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love the Cavs' primary scorers, there was little room left for the second unit to score. Instead, Jefferson did the "little things" and always positioned himself to be a positive player.

Ricky Davis

Shortly after the turn of the century into the 2000's, the Cavaliers employed wing Ricky Davis for roughly one-and-a-half seasons. Davis' first Cleveland campaign brought him off the bench before moving to the starting five his second and final Cavs season.

In his inaugural Cavs season, Davis averaged 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He finished eighth in Sixth Man of the Year voting for the 2001-02 season. Although the Cavaliers were a less-than-stellar team that year, winning just 29 games, Davis was one of the few bright spots alongside star guard Andre "The Professor" Miller. Both players unfortunately exited the organization ahead of James' arrival, leaving a major "What if?" as to what the first LeBron Cavs tenure could have been if he enjoyed a supporting cast consisting of Davis and Miller.

Once Davis joined the starting unit the next season, he improved his scoring and range. Though he shot fewer than one three-pointer per game in his first year, Davis shot 36.3 percent on 2.6 three-pointer attempts the next year. His versatility was short-lived in Cleveland, but his impact made him a clear favorite bench player for local fans.

Matthew Dellavedova

Modern Cavaliers fans may prepare to fight to death for the legacy of Australian guard Matthew Dellavedova after his 2015 Finals performances. Still, Jerome may likely be enjoying an even greater Cavs tenure this season.

Delly was a tireless defender, rarely losing his assignment. When the Cavaliers entered the 2015 Finals against the Warriors without Love due to an earlier injury, the following injury to Irving seemed like a certain death sentence. The lifeless Cleveland fans watched, expecting a brutal, soulless sweep. Instead, the series extended to six games, forcing Golden State to earn every bucket and every win.

The best player dawning wine and gold not named LeBron that series was none other than the previously unknown Dellavedova. He embraced the assignment of defending the ascending superstar Stephen Curry. In game two of the series, Delly kept the league's greatest all-time shooter to 2-of-15 from three, helping the Cavs win a tight 95-93 contest. Without Delly's intensity and dedication, one more make would have flipped the result to a 0-2 series start.

Admittedly, Dellavedova's overall three-year Cavaliers tenure was not spectacular. Still, his energy saved the Cavs from complete devastation. Years later, the Aussie guard revealed that he had to receive IVs to rehydrate himself after competing against Curry and the Warriors so intensely. In 2018, Dellavedova made a return, playing two-and-a-half more seasons with the Cavs before leaving the NBA.

Ty Jerome will soon make his Cavaliers playoff debut. If his success and unwavering confidence carries into the postseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers may witness the emergence of the greatest second unit player in franchise history.