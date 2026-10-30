Ty Jerome finally gave Cavaliers a break from the painful thoughts

One of the biggest stories of the season so far has been Ty Jerome. He’s been one of the best players in the league, point-blank, period. An unbelievable scorer, a tough shot-maker, and absolutely clutch when it matters most. But he came back down to earth on Thursday night. And Cleveland Cavaliers fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Cavs let Jerome walk last summer. He signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in free agency. Last year, injuries kept him off the court. However, when he was healthy, he looked great. And so far this year, he’s been incredible. But he didn’t play particularly well in the Grizzlies’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, though Memphis still won.

So for a moment, if only a moment, Cavs fans can breathe. They can stop thinking about what a mistake it may have been to let Jerome walk.

Cavaliers can take a break from their brutal Ty Jerome thoughts

In the summer of 2025, Jerome inked a three-year, $28 million contract with the Grizzlies. At the time, he was coming off an impressive campaign with Cleveland, though his playoff struggles were pretty rough.

Fast forward to now, and Jerome is one of the best players on the Grizzlies. Not only that, he’s one of the best in the NBA right now. He’s been absolutely incredible.

But after putting up over 30 points a night in his first few performances, Jerome’s play came back down to earth on Thursday night against the Trail Blazers.

Jerome finished the game with 10 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals while shooting 3-of-12 from the floor and 1-of-5 from deep range. He also went 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Again, the Grizzlies still won the game, so it wasn’t a huge deal for Jerome, but for Cavs fans, it was a breath of fresh air. A chance to stop being upset that Jerome isn’t on the team anymore.

What if the Cavs had kept Jerome? What if they had given him even more on-ball opportunities? A chance to help Donovan Mitchell lead the offense in the backcourt? Could he have turned into the monster he looks like this year?

Well, after Thursday night’s performance, Cavaliers fans don’t have to think about that. At least, not for now. It’s giving them a bit of a break from those thoughts.

Jerome struggling will give the Cavaliers’ fanbase a break from the thoughts that have definitely crossed many people’s minds in the earlygoings of this campaign.