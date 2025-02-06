Trade Rumors: Cavaliers may be roped into 3-team deal for Brandon Ingram

The Cleveland Cavaliers could find their way into a Brandon Ingram deal after all.

After a brief dalliance last offseason, it seemed clear that the Cavaliers would not be pursuing the New Orleans Pelicans' All-Star forward. The upside of his star talent was obvious, but as primarily an on-ball player it seemed that Ingram would not be a good fit with the Cavs' other stars.

That became all the more certain when the Cavaliers got out to an incredible start, beginning the year 15-0 and 35-6. If Cleveland were to make a trade, it would be to further upgrade around their core. And the top item on their shopping list was a 3-and-D forward with size.

While names such as Cameron Johnson have been bandied about as offense-first players, the Atlanta Hawks turned out to have the ideal trade target for the Cavaliers if they were to swing high for an upgrade: onetime Virginia Cavaliers star De'Andre Hunter.

Hunter is having probably the best season of his career for the Hawks, averaging 18.9 points and hitting 38.6 percent of his 3-pointers in addition to being a versatile defender. Yet the Hawks are reeling, losers of nine of their last 10, and so it was thought that Hunter could be available for the right price.

Things got a whole lot more confusing in the hours before the Trade Deadline, however, as the Hawks look like both a seller and a buyer -- specifically pursuing the aforementioned Brandon Ingram. And that's how the Cavaliers could be roped into a trade for the Pelicans star after all.

The Cavaliers could be a part of a Brandon Ingram trade

If the Hawks want to land Brandon Ingram, who makes $36 million, it would be helpful to have Hunter's salary to move in such a deal. The Cavaliers could use Caris LeVert as the primary matching salary for Hunter and route him to New Orleans alongside another Hawks player, with Ingram coming back to Atlanta.

If the Cavaliers can be patient, a path to acquiring their coveted trade target may come together. At some point, however, they may decide they need to pivot to their backup option. At the same time, the Hawks may decide to move Hunter in a different deal instead, or Brandon Ingram could be sent to the Toronto Raptors.

Yet there is an increasingly large chance that the Atlanta Hawks end up landing Brandon Ingram, and if so, it makes too much sense for Hunter not to be a part of such a deal. That could mean the Cavaliers are taking part in a Brandon Ingram trade after all.