Trade or Fade: 3 Cavaliers trade candidates for this summer

This summer, one of two things is likely true. Either the Cleveland Cavaliers went into the postseason and fell short, or they proved themselves by reaching the NBA Finals and perhaps even winning the championship.

Whichever outcome plays out, the Cavaliers will enter the summer looking to stay in contention. That may mean title defense or it may mean fixing a problem, but either way this is a front office that won't sit back and be complacent. They have proven they will be active in improving the roster.

What could they be looking for on the trade market? That's an exercise that Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently undertook, highlighting three players that the Cavaliers could target in a trade this offseason.

Let's look at each one and evaluate whether the Cavaliers should trade for them, or whether they should "fade" such a deal.

Fade: Vasilije Micić

The Oklahoma City Thunder were in possession of the draft rights of Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic two years ago when he made the decision to come to the NBA. They signed him to a three-year contract, a deal that by midseason they were ready to move on from.

Micic was then moved to the Charlotte Hornets at last year's Trade Deadline, and the 31-year-old has played 66 games since for the Hornets. He is a competent ball-handler and passer, but his 3-point shot is shaky and he has no real ability to create separation or challenge opposing defenses. On defense, he is doing very little to stop penetration or do much of anything impactful.

In short, Micic has been one of the worst players in the league, struggling even to earn a consistent rotation spot on the moribund Hornets. He makes $8.1 million next season if Charlotte picks up his team option, and that is a massive overpay for a player who likely deserves to be on a veteran's minimum next year.

Craig Porter Jr. is a better option at backup point guard even if Ty Jerome leaves; paying Micic would be a gross misuse of funds for the Cavaliers in any circumstance, but especially as a second apron team. Add in that they would need to trade a rotation player to match his salary and the idea that they would make such a trade is borderline ludicrous.

Trade: Duop Reath

A much more palatable addition would be Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath. The Australian big man has proven himself a capable 3-and-D option at the 5, but he is buried behind three centers making significantly more than he is in Portland.

Reath makes little enough that the Cavaliers could receive him into a minimum exception this summer, solving the backup center need without sending out a needed player at a different position. His second season has been shakier than his first year, which could mean he is available at a low enough price to justify the trade.

Given his shooting ability and size, he would be an ideal complement to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen as the third big.

Fade: Cameron Johnson

The Cleveland Cavaliers pursued Brooklyn Nets marksman Cameron Johnson up until the Trade Deadline this year. His ability to shoot at a high volume as well as create a shot in an advantage situation is appealing to a contending team, as he can fit in next to other players without always needing the ball in his hands.

In the end, however, rather than trade two first-round picks for Johnson, the Cavs got 80 or 90 percent of that player without giving up a single first by trading for De'Andre Hunter. Unless the former Virginia star and longtime Hawks forward self-destructs in the playoffs (to date he is shooting 60.6 percent from deep in seven games with Cleveland) it's hard to believe the Cavs will think Johnson is an upgrade or pay the cost to make such a swap.

This is a deal that made some sense a month ago and no sense now. The Cavaliers are almost certainly out of the Cameron Johnson sweepstakes; they will either make a much smaller move on the margins or a much larger one. They already solved the problem that Johnson addresses. This is a pass.