NBA Analyst proves exactly why Nae'Qwan Tomlin deal is perfect for Cavaliers

After having never played basketball in high school, Nae'Qwan Tomlin is a true, bonafide NBA talent with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joining the Cavs last season through the G League, Tomlin eventually earned a two-way contract halfway through the regular season. His high motor and hard-nosed playstyle caught the eye of the organization. In his second year on a two-way deal, he has taken the next step forward, signing a multi-year standard contract with the Cleveland with $3 million guaranteed.

In 43 games this season, Tomlin is averaging 6.5 points and 3.1 assists. While his three-point shooting is far below league average, he has shown improvement and a willingness to take open looks. Most of all, though, Tomlin's pesky defense and endless energy has been the catalyst for his rise in the Cavs' ranks.

According to BBall-Index's Player Profiles, Tomlin is emerging as one of the most overlooked defenders in the sport. While he is under the radar as a young, new prospect, Tomlin ranks in the 96th percentile for Defensive Positional Versatility. The Cavaliers often play him as a power forward, but he is commonly taking on defensive assignments against shifty guards and quick wings. His quick hands and lateral quickness have made him an exceptional defender, leading to plenty of fastbreak dunks worthy of a spot in the All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest after picking a pocket.

Tomlin immediately injects the Cavaliers with hustling plays and energy when he takes the court. He is a high-impact player, doing the dirty work and embracing every moment. In his new deal, Tomlin will continue to grow in recognition across the NBA for his tenacity. Now, though, a few onlookers have already caught sight of the young forward.

Tim Legler praises Cleveland's Tomlin

When discussing another upcoming prospect for the New York Knicks, Mo Diawara, NBA analyst and commentator Tim Legler took a moment to praise the newest Cavalier during a recent episode of the ALL NBA Podcast.

"You look at Nae'Qwan Tomlin in Cleveland. I've come to love this guy. He's become one of my favorite players in the league to watch... All over the place. You notice his arms and his reach, because they're just running around and they're active. It closes up windows for passing with teams." Tim Legler

A 10-year NBA veteran himself, Tim Legler is a respected name among the NBA media community and has grown in prominence for his nuanced takes and dissection of the game. Receiving priase from Legler as one of his favorite players in the entire Association is no small compliment for the young Cavaliers forward.

While Tomlin is a raw prospect with plenty of room to grow, he uses every talent and faculty at his disposal to the fullest extent. His shot form may be imperfect, but Tomlin's high speed, undying motor and electric energy are all exactly what the Cavaliers need coming off the bench. Much of Tomlin's skill set is also seen in Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, giving the second unit in Cleveland a gritty defensive presence that terrorizes opposing backcourts.

Signing Tomlin to a two-year deal not only gives the Cavaliers another young talent, but he fits within the Cavs' navigation of the second apron. Tomlin is another successful development project from the G League Cleveland Charge, joining Sam Merrill, Dean Wade and Craig Porter, Jr. as hidden talents discovered by Cleveland.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin battled his way into the Cleveland Cavaliers' rotation, even usurping veteran Larry Nance, Jr.'s role. With the postseason rapidly approaching after All-Star break, Tomlin has a chance to solidify himself as a Playoffs-caliber rotation player if he continues his progression.