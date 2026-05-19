This Evan Mobley development has the Cavaliers thinking NBA Finals

Coming into this playoffs, the central question around the Cleveland Cavaliers was whether or not Evan Mobley would be ready to meet the moment.

All season, the talk around the big man was that he didn’t take the leap he was expected to. Despite having a similar defensive season to his Defensive Player of the Year campaign last year, Mobley’s inconsistent offense was the talk of the team.

When Cleveland acquired James Harden in February, many felt that the move was an admission from the Cavs that Mobley could not be Donovan Mitchell’s co-star. Instead, it has opened up so much more for Mobley and has allowed him to grow offensively and that has been seen through Cleveland’s two series wins this postseason.

Evan Mobley has been the Cavs’ best player this playoffs

Mitchell and Harden have alternated good and bad games throughout this spring, but Mobley has been the one constant. He has shined in big moments on both ends of the floor.

Against the Raptors, he averaged 21 points per game, ten rebounds, and three assists on 63 percent from the field and 58 percent from three over the last three games. Against the Pistons, he followed suit, averaging 19 PPG, nine rebounds, and five assists on 51 percent from the filed and 42 percent from three-point range. This includes his 21/12/6 performance in Game Seven.

This includes his historic Game Four performance against Detroit, where he became the first player since Michael Jordan to have five assists, three steals, and five blocks in a playoff game. Additionally, the last three players to have 150 points, 90 rebounds, 50 assists, and 20 blocks in an entire postseason include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. Mobley is the third.

He has been aggressive around the rim and defensively. He has provided the star-level support that the Cavs have needed around Mitchell and Harden. He has been dominant and is showing why Cleveland has spent years developing him and believing in him.

If this playoff run has shown anything, it has shown that the Cavs have been right to be patient with Mobley. He is peaking at the right time, dominating both ends of the floor, and playing like the All-NBA player he is. He needs to continue that momentum against the Knicks if he wants to help Cleveland reach the NBA Finals for the first time without LeBron James.