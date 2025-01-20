Third quarter woes and a glaring weakness: Cavs week 13 takeaways

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished off their three game road trip with a 124-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The Cavs went 2-1 on the trip, with the lone loss coming against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cleveland was able to end the week on a high note after getting embarrassed against OKC, but what were the big themes of this week? Here are the three biggest takeaways from week 13 of Cavs basketball.

1. The Cavs need a bigger wing

For years now, the Cavs have been in constant trade rumors about acquiring a true three and D wing and nothing has materialized. With the team off to the best start in franchise history at 35-6, it’s time they fix their biggest weakness.

The Thunder were able to take advantage of the Cavs’ smaller guards and wings and completely throw them off their game. This is not the first time this has happened this season, as the Hawks and Pacers have taken advantage of Cleveland’s smaller wing rotation.

Cleveland does have reported interest in Nets forward Cam Johnson and whether it's him or another wing, the Cavs need to fill their biggest weakness before it costs them in the playoffs.

2. Ty Jerome continues his strong play

One of the more underrated surprises this season has been Ty Jerome and the stability he has brought to the Cavs bench unit. Jerome is averaging 10 points per game and three assists on 51 percent shooting and 43 percent from three-point range.

In the two games he played this week, shot 75 percent from the field and 67 percent from three-point range, while averaging about 14 points per game and four assists. His level of efficiency has been off the charts all season and is a big reason why the Cavs are in the top ten in bench scoring.

Jerome’s presence as a third ball handler takes the pressure off of Garland and Mitchell in a big way and if he keeps this up, he may play his way into the sixth man of the year conversation.

3. Third quarter defense needs improving

The Cavs have no problem offensively in third quarters, as they average about 31 points per game during that frame. However, their defense takes a massive step back in third quarters.

Cleveland is also giving up about 31 points in third quarters and this includes giving up 28 points to the Pacers and 44 points to the Thunder. The Cavs did score 38 against the Pacers and 32 against the Thunder, but they cannot rely upon their offense on a nightly basis.

Cleveland did have a good third quarter against Minnesota, outsourcing them 29-19, but they need to maintain that level of play throughout the season in order to achieve their goals.