The sooner Cavaliers realize Evan Mobley isn't Victor Wembanyama, the better

Evan Mobley is a defense-first star. Those players are valuable. But when they are supposed to also be a top offensive option, that’s when things get tricky. Victor Wembanyama has perfected the defensive star who can also deliver on offense. Mobley has not. And the sooner the Cleveland Cavaliers realize that – and probably trade Mobley – the better.

Right now, Mobley is making a ton of money. A ton of money. So much money that the Cavaliers will inevitably need him to contribute a lot on offense. But he’s not that guy. He’s never going to be the high-level offensive player the Cavaliers need him to be if they want to win a championship.

They need to come to that realization. Quickly.

Evan Mobley can't be the two-way force Victor Wembanyama is

Obviously, Wembanyama is well-known for his defense. By the time his time in the NBA wraps up 15-20 years down the line, he will probably be regarded as the best defensive player in the history of basketball.

But he’s also a capable offensive talent. He can put the ball on the floor like a guard. He can drive to the hoop. He can shoot the ball off the dribble and make defenders pay with his elite length and touch.

That’s why he’s capable of being a 1A guy. If he struggled on the offensive end, he’d struggle to be a top dog. And even when he does have offensive inconsistencies, his defense is so good that it makes up for it.

Then, there’s Mobley. Another one of the league’s top defenders. He’s a force inside and more than capable of switching out onto the perimeter when he needs to.

But on the offensive end, the inconsistencies are tough to overcome. Teams are often willing to leave him open from three-point land. And even though he makes them sometimes, it’s just not consistent enough.

When the going gets tough for the Donovan Mitchells and James Hardens of the world, Mobley isn’t often capable of stepping up and filling the offensive void.

But he’s paid like a guy who needs to be able to do that. And that’s what makes things tough for the Cavaliers right now. They need Mobley to be someone he’s not.

So, what now? Well, the tough answer is that the Cavaliers should consider trading Mobley for a better offensive fit. A better supporting piece on the offensive end.

Keep the defense solid, but hone in on the shot-making and offensive support. And perhaps break up his contract into smaller ones.

Because right now, it doesn’t seem likely that the Mitchell-Harden-Mobley trio wins a title.