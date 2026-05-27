The path to a perfect offseason is abundantly clear for the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a very up and down 2025-26 season. They were just 17-16 at the end of December and the season looked like it would end before it truly got started. They were able to right the ship and finished the year on a 35-14 run.

Thanks to the James Harden trade, the Cavs were able to stabilize themselves and get to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they got boat raced by the buzzsaw that is the New York Knicks. Cleveland had an inconsistent postseason, but given the fact that they had to win two Game 7s and played every other day for a month straight, there was always going to be the fatigue factor.

The Cavs have work to do if they want to get back to the NBA Finals and competing for championships. This means an important summer is on the horizon, but what Cleveland has to prioritize is very clear.

The Cavs need to address their depth issues once and for all

It looks like they are going to keep their big three of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Harden, and Kenny Atkinson will be returning as head coach. If they are going to do that, they need more positional size and versatility around them, especially on the wing.

Cleveland has tried to put a band-aid on the forward position since LeBron James left town in 2018, but that has to change. If you look around the league, the best teams have multiple wings they can rely on. The Cavs do not have that.

As good as Max Strus, Sam Merrill, and Dean Wade are, they are not two-way players. Merrill has improved greatly defensively, but has the build of a shooting guard, not a small forward. Strus has a great motor and can space the floor, but defensively also suffers from a size disadvantage. Wade has the size to be a wing and is a great defender, but does not have the shooting to stay on the floor.

The Cavs’ best hope on the wing currently on the roster is Jaylon Tyson, who had a strong regular season, but a subpar playoff debut. He needs to continue to develop, but he has all the tools to become the perfect wing for this group.

There are players that Cleveland could add that fit on the wing. From Naji Marshall to P.J. Washington to Herb Jones to impending free agent Rui Hachimura, the Cavs have options.

The reality is that this year’s Cleveland team had its flaws. They were always going to show in the postseason. At the same time though, this team is not that far away. Koby Altman has shown in the past that he will be aggressive in adding to the roster. So expect the Cavs’ supporting cast to look a lot different come opening night in October.