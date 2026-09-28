The Cavs need Tyrese Proctor to improve in one key area

When the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Tyrese Proctor in the second round, everyone expected the rookie to play for the G-League team for most of the season.

Instead, the Cavs dealt with a rash of injuries throughout the entire season, and it led to Proctor staying with the main roster for most of the year. He ended up playing more than 500 minutes for the team and in the games that he did receive playing time, he looked very comfortable.

It led to President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman saying at his end of season press conference that he expects a big summer out of Proctor. And by all accounts, it looks like the second year guard has. He is set to be in a training camp battle for the backup point guard spot, but he could gain the upper hand because of one skill.

Proctor’s shooting is what will get him on the court for the Cavs this season

Since Kenny Atkinson became head coach, a big part of Cleveland’s offensive identity has been three-point shooting. Last year, they took a slight dip in that department, but nonetheless, the Cavs were near the top of the league in makes.

In the games he played, Proctor showed encouraging signs from a shooting perspective. His mechanics were very solid, and he shot the ball with a ton of confidence. He shot 35 percent from three in 50 games, but that number is going to need to increase.

Cleveland’s backup guards struggled at times last year, especially in the playoffs. That is an area that needs to be addressed this year and Proctor has the skillset to help with that problem. He has the ability to play both guard spots and play them well.

Craig Porter Jr., who will be Proctor’s main competition for the backup guard role, has struggled with his shot at times, especially when it came to shooting with confidence. If Proctor can show that he has taken a shooting jump, then he will get a lot of minutes within the rotation this season.

In a loaded Eastern Conference, it is no secret that the Cavs are going to need all the help they can get in order to take another step forward. That means improved reserve backcourt production and Proctor has to build off a strong summer in order to be a part of that equation. He has the skills to do so, now he has to produce results.