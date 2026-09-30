The Cavs need Donovan Mitchell to improve in this key area

Donovan Mitchell has been the ultimate franchise player ever since he got to Cleveland in 2022. He has set multiple records, racked up a ton of accolades, and has delivered in big time moments time and time again.

He has also been the ultimate leader for the team, as when things got tough last year for the Cavs, Mitchell’s leadership is what kept them together. That is the mark of a true franchise face. He has been worth the price tag the Cavs paid for him a few years ago and the contract that he is being paid now.

However, there is one area that Mitchell has to grow in and if he does, it’ll completely transform the ceiling of this Cleveland team.

Donovan Mitchell needs to tap into his playmaking more for the Cavaliers this season

Mitchell has always been a great scorer and has never had a problem getting to his spots, but when teams load up on him in the playoffs, he gets tunnel vision.

This was a common theme in both the Toronto and Detroit series’, where his driving lanes would get cut off and he would feel the need to force the issue. He was able to adjust at times, with Game 7 against the Pistons being the most relevant example, but it was not consistent enough.

The Cavs are also at their best when their big men in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have it going. When they are dominating both ends of the floor, Cleveland is a true contender. In order for them to do that though, they need to be getting the ball.

Mitchell did mention getting Mobley the ball in different spots this year and using him as a playmaker and hub, which is an encouraging sign. Now he actually has to act on that. It is no secret that an All-Star level Mobley makes the Cavs a dangerous team and Mitchell has been on the record saying that.

Cleveland already has an all-time great playmaker in James Harden, but he cannot carry the burden alone. It’ll be on Mitchell to take on that role as well this season.

Mitchell is also entering his 30s, and evolving his game as he gets older would allow for more longevity. He has already dialed back on dunking the ball and has taken more floaters in recent years. Now, he has to add that passing element. That evolution will prolong his career and make the Cavs a serious threat out East.