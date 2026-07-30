The Cavaliers need to make a crucial free agency decision, and fast

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the process of pivoting after missing out on LeBron James. They need a retool on the wings and they still have time left in the offseason to make that happen. One target that has been linked to Cleveland a lot has been free-agent forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga was with the Hawks and Warriors last season and has ties to the Cavs, as Kenny Atkinson was an assistant in Golden State during Kuminga’s first three seasons there. Cleveland also brought him in for a pre-draft workout in 2021.

While the Cavs could explore other options, they have to act fast in this situation, and there is one outcome that makes the most sense.

Cleveland needs to close the deal with Kuminga – at the right price

The Cavs have been searching for more athleticism on the wing for years. Kuminga can also play both the three and four positions, but would likely be at his best playing power forward with this roster.

Kuminga reportedly wants $20-25 million a year, but it is clear by now that his asking price will not be met. He will likely have to take a little less on this deal, with the chance to earn more money down the line.

That is where Cleveland comes in. In order to acquire him, they would have to execute a sign and trade, which would likely mean parting ways with Max Strus or Dennis Schroder. Those two are veteran leaders, but Kuminga offers more upside than either of them.

Additionally, Kuminga had a bit of a mini resurgence with the Hawks last year, as he averaged 12 points per game, five rebounds, and two assists in a scaled down role. That is where he’ll be at his best. His best year with the Warriors also came with Atkinson on their staff and Atkinson is known for his player development and getting the most out of his young guys.

Kuminga did struggle in the playoffs against the Knicks, in large part because of the Hawks’ lack of size and the lack of shooting on the roster led to weird lineup configurations. The Cavs have more size and shooting, which would allow for Kuminga to thrive.

Kuminga would give Cleveland a boost off the bench as a scoring, slashing type. He could also start some games if needed, but shooting improvement would have to happen if the Cavs want him next to their core four. Nonetheless, his athleticism and upside are two things Cleveland needs in their rotation and they need to pounce.