The Cavaliers may finally be able to land their longtime target

The Cleveland Cavaliers need help on the wing. That is probably one of the NBA’s worst-kept secrets.

It’s not that they haven’t tried to fix that weakness. From Isaac Okoro to Dean Wade to De’Andre Hunter to Jaylon Tyson, the Cavs have tried multiple different guys at the small forward spot. Tyson looks to be the best fit out of all of them, but he still has some development to do after taking a massive step forward last year.

The failed experiments and departures at that spot is why Cleveland is poking around the market once again. Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson reportedly look like the top targets right now and the team is in the process of signing Mario Hezonja as well. There is one name, though, that the Cavs should add to that list.

Cleveland should look into acquiring longtime target Royce O’Neale

O’Neale has been linked to the Cavs ever since Donovan Mitchell got to the team, as the two are very good friends.

He has been with the Suns for the last three seasons, but was just sent to the Hornets as part of the Miles Bridges trade.

O’Neale gives Cleveland exactly what they have been missing on the wing. He is a good floor spacer, as he has shot over 40 percent from three over the last two seasons. He can play both the small forward and power forward spots, thanks to his bigger frame.

He would also be a good locker room fit, which is something that the Cavs have been prioritizing with this group. Having more guys who are on the same page is a boost for team chemistry and morale.

O’Neale would be the perfect veteran fit for this roster and adding him to the bench unit gives them more depth. Swapping out a guy like Dennis Schroder for him would be ideal, given that Charlotte is in need of more point guard depth after the LaMelo Ball trade. They also have a logjam on the wing and a lot of young guys that need minutes, which could make O'Neale the odd man out.

O’Neale is on the older side, as he just turned 33 years old, but his experience and skillset on the wing are what this team needs. Obviously, he cannot be the only addition they make, but he can be part of the puzzle. The Cavs have had their eye on him for a while now, and they need as many wing options as possible.

They would be wise to close the deal this time around.