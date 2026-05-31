The Cavaliers' key to success next year is hiding in plain sight

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the NBA’s only team in the dreaded second apron, which greatly affects how they can upgrade their roster via trade or free agency. It makes internal development that much more important.

Koby Altman and the front office have done a good job tweaking the roster around the margins and finding young, unheralded players to add around the core. Altman signaled that importance during his end of season press conference.

As Cleveland looks to build on their conference finals appearance this past season, that player development will become even more important, especially from these two key players.

The Cavs need big steps forward from Jaylon Tyson and Tyrese Proctor next season

Nae’Qwan Tomlin can be roped into that group as well, but Cleveland needs their young guys to become big rotation pieces next year.

Part of the reason the Cavs hired Kenny Atkinson during the summer of 2024 was because of his good track record of player development. Through his first two seasons in Cleveland, that has continued to be the case.

Tyson went from barely playing last season to a key reserve this year. He was top five in the NBA in three-point percentage and had a +9.6 points per game increase as well. He was a big reason why the team was able to stay afloat during their slow start.

He had a shaky playoff debut for the most part, but he has the potential to be exactly what the Cavs have been missing on the wing for multiple seasons now.

As for Proctor, he was a second round pick in 2025, but found himself in the opening night rotation due to injuries. He showed flashes during his appearances throughout the season, including a smooth jump shot, a developing handle, and a great level of hustle.

He has the size to play both guard positions and Cleveland needs that kind of versatility off the bench from their guards.

If the Cavs are going to run it back for the most part, then Tyson and Proctor need to continue developing. Tyson had an overall strong showing this season, but now it is about continuing that momentum into next year.

Proctor will likely have added opportunity, with key departures from Cleveland’s bench group likely looming this summer, so he has to use this offseason to prepare for that. The Cavs will be much better off depth-wise if those two players rise a level.