Surprise Jarrett Allen trade might be the Cavaliers only shot at a breakthrough

With another embarrassing second round playoff defeat, the Cleveland Cavaliers are under harsh scrutiny and criticism this summer.

Cleveland's core four has proven a lot in the regular season, but the postseason has pushed them beyond their limits three years in a row. After 64 wins, the Cavs secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference only to fall apart to the Indiana Pacers in five games after sweeping the Miami heat in round one. The Cavaliers have hovered around the threshold of a true contending team since trading for Donovan Mitchell in 2022, but continued playoff disappointments have halted that progress.

Koby Altman, the president of basketball operations, addressed the media following the season's end. He recommitted to the future of the Cavs' core, noting Evan Mobley's offensive growth and leap into All-Stardom. Altman also said that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is comfortable absorbing the financial penalties of the luxury tax if the team stays a title contender, but the second round loss and the second apron trade restrictions could force a change in perspective.

With all star players and the majority of the supporting cast signed onto long-term deals, the Cavaliers should have no sense of urgency in making trades or moving on. If the personnel in the front office and coaching staff believe that internal growth for one more year is necessary, then this offseason could be entirely silent on the trade market.

Yet, as the Cavaliers enter the luxury tax's second apron and will face increasingly frustrating limitations to grow the roster, it is hard to argue Cleveland can afford not to investigate trade options. With a growing cap sheet, the Cavs can not aggregate players in a trade to match a larger salary or take back extra money in a deal. Additionally, Cleveland is restricted from any exceptions to sign new free agents, only accessing minimum deals.

Jarrett Allen is the odd man out

With Mobley's continued growth, the Cavaliers need to emphasize building a cast that complements his playstyle perfectly. Throughout his Cavs tenure, Jarrett Allen has been a supreme mentor and teammate next to the USC prospect. Unfortunately, if Cleveland believes the best path forward is breaking up the core, Allen is the most likely candidate to trade.

The former All-Star center is still in his prime years at 27 years old, and his defensive prowess and team-first mentality make him a perfect culture fit with any franchise. Finding the right trade partner for Allen, though, is more complicated. Entering the 2025-26 season, Allen's contract will only be worth $20 million, but he will increase to $28 million the following year. Thus, the Cavs are heavily limited in options for Allen, needing a team that is looking to bolster their post defense and can curate a competitive offer under $20 million in return.

Cleveland is not searching for draft compensation unless it can be moved in another deal in the near future. Instead, adding a veteran center who can add a physicality to the Cavaliers and a leadership off the bench is the best-case scenario. It would allow Mobley to move to the starting center spot while still giving him the option to play power forward in a two-big lineup.

So many variables and question marks makes this summer critical for the Cavaliers' future as a contender. Trading Allen is tricky, especially if it is the Cavs' only change this offseason.

Cavaliers could find their best trade partner in Sacramento

With all the variables working against the Cavaliers, one team stands out as the best possibility. The Sacramento Kings, still hoping to compete in a brutal Western Conference with Domantas Sabonis, desperately need a defensive presence to support their biggest star. Sabonis, a do-it-all offensive star, has been a defensive liability for the Kings since his arrival in Sac Town.

Allen presents a perfect frontcourt match for Sabonis, adding a versatile center who provides instant defense around the rim. With veteran talent on roster and a stockpile of draft picks, Sacramento could give Cleveland their best chance to build a contender around Mobley while getting some cap relief.

First and foremost, there is no denying that Jonas Valanciunas is undeniably a noticeable downgrade from Allen. At 33 years old, the veteran big man is not a defensive anchor and is a negative defender on the perimeter. In this deal, the Cavs' primary pick up is salary relief and future assets. In the short-term, Valanciunas' $10.4 million and Terence Davis' $2.5 million salaries would give the Cavaliers $7.1 million in cap relief. It would bring Cleveland back into the first tax apron, opening their flexibility in free agency and future trades.

On the court, Valanciunas is still a useful bench talent. He is a strong interior presence and can stretch the floor and knock down shots from deep. Throughout his 13-year career, Valanciunas has shot 34 percent from three-point range. Though he had a substantial fall off last season, his background suggests the Cavs could believe in Valanciunas to return to form going forward.

Again, it is necessary to note that Valanciunas is not a talent replacement for Allen. Davis works as salary filler in this deal and would not likely find playing time with the Cavs. Still, if Cleveland decides to trade Allen, downgrading talent for cap flexibility and future trade assets is the best option. With three first-round picks, even with some protections, the Cavaliers can sweeten future deals to add another high-end role player who builds around the duo of Mitchell and Mobley.

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Cavaliers have no realistic path to move on from Allen without sacrificing talent in the return. His relatively low salary this summer and the Cavs' financial restrictions hamper their options. Looking at teams that could appreciate Allen's talents, the Kings are the most obvious match. If this is the best move the Cavaliers can make, though, it helps prove why the Cavs do not need to force a trade for the sake of a trade.