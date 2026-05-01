Small guard in draft could be perfect in Cavaliers' system

As the playoffs continue, the summer looms ahead and with that, the NBA Draft. While we like to focus on the task at hand: winning a championship, the Cleveland Cavaliers should not take the future for granted, as depending on how the postseason goes, it could determine a great deal.

With the Cavaliers slated to pick 29th, there are a variety of routes that Cleveland could take. Perhaps chief among these is finding guard depth, an issue that the team has found to be pertinent since the departure of Ty Jerome last summer.

If that is the direction that the Cavaliers go, there may be no better fit in Cleveland than Tyler Tanner (if he stays in this year's class). The Vanderbilt guard had a massive sophomore season and would be poised to lead Cleveland's backup unit should they remain contenders.

Tanner may be small, but he plays far from it

As a 6'0'', 175 pound lead guard, Tanner shouldn't theoretically have a ton of NBA buzz, but there's a lot more than what meets the eye.

A three-star prospect according to 247sports, Tanner wasn't very highly recruited, but entered his freshman season at Vanderbilt as an immediate impact player. While he didn't start any games, he averaged over 20 minutes per night, averaging 5.7 points. His 3-point numbers hindered his impact a bit, as he shot just 26.6 percent on just under two attempts per game, a frightening number for an undersized guard.

However, to say that Tanner took a leap in his sophomore season would be a massive understatement. He didn't just become the best player on his team, but arguably the best player in the conference, as evidenced by his First Team All-SEC honors. In an age where many players would transfer after not having a highly featured role, Tanner is the perfect example of what comes with sticking it out in a program.

In 2025-26, Tanner averaged 19.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4(!) steals per game on 48.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3. Not only did his 3-point percentage increase, but his volume did too, jumping to 4.5 attempts per contest. It's also important to note that Tanner's usage leapt all the way to 26.3 percent, a massive uptick from last year (13.8 percent).

Despite the strong statistical output, it is, as mentioned above, difficult to get on NBA radars at Tanner's measurements. Typically, small guards struggle to succeed, but Tanner's profile offsets a number of the potential concerns.

Perhaps chief amongst these is his athleticism and ability to get to the rim. Tanner recorded 17 dunks and shot 64% at the rim on 194 attempts. Those numbers probably won't blow anyone away, but on a team that at many times struggled to find secondary creation, it's impressive considering how much attention he drew.

Staying on the offensive end, Tanner also showed a distinct shotmaking ability in a number of different manners. Not only did he show real craft at the rim, but he displayed an ability to get to his spots in the midrange and knock down shots, as well as get to the free throw line 6.5 times per game and shot 85.3% from the stripe.

Overall, the indicators are there that he should be at the very least a competent shooter in the NBA, but his best attribute may be, in a broad sense, his feel for the game. He recorded a very, very strong 2.7 percent assist to turnover rate and showed more than enough capability to run an pro-level offense. His processing speed combined with real, functional athleticism gives Tanner a level of dynamism that teams covet when looking for lead guards.

He also applies that same processing and athleticism to the defensive end as well. Obviously, small guards are relentlessly attacked through various offensive schemes, but Tanner knows how to somewhat mitigate that. He has incredible hands, as evidenced by his elite steal numbers, but can move his feet well too and won't get blown by. Tanner's vertical athleticism will also serve him well defensively as he jumps far better than most 6'0'' players.

His biggest issue on that end will undoubtedly be his play strength. In age where skinnier players are constantly played off the floor in playoff settings, Tanner will absolutely have to get stronger if he wants to succeed. If not, teams will just find ways for him to get switched onto bigger wings and they'll eat him alive. In the East, guys with real strength like Jayson Tatum, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Brunson will go straight through Tanner's chest every time.

However, all things considered, the strength is a somewhat solvable issue, and outside of that, Tanner's upside is undeniable.

Tanner makes a ton of sense on Cleveland's roster

To start, it's highly important to note that Tanner might not even be in this year's class. Going back to Vanderbilt is a real option given the state of NIL and he could tangibly improve his draft stock next year by doing so.

But, if he does stay in the 2026 class, he is likely to fall right into Cleveland's range. The Cavaliers are very expensive right now, so they'll certainly be hard-pressed to find young players for cheap through the draft.

At this point, Tanner will be best served running the second unit, at least to begin his career, which would work out nicely for Cleveland. Obviously, Donovan Mitchell remains the centerpiece in the backcourt and James Harden will probably be on the team again next year. The key word here is probably, as an early playoff exit could change everything.

As of now, Dennis Schroder and Craig Porter Jr. are the backup point guards, with Schroder getting the majority of the postseason minutes. Should the Cavaliers draft Tanner, it would solve a couple of issues. Firstly, they could decline Porter Jr.'s club option this summer, immediately opening up at least a regular season role for Tanner.

Secondly, while Schroder hasn't been a real negative these playoffs, he hasn't really been a huge overall positive and he's expensive (and getting older). Perhaps with Tanner on the roster, Cleveland could explore trading Schroder either in the offseason or at the trade deadline.

That's the short term vision, but the long term one remains optimistic as well. As stated above, Harden will more than likely be in Cleveland next year, but who knows how much longer after that. With Tanner, the Cavaliers will have at least an option for a succession plan at point guard. While a great deal of the issues Cleveland faced with Darius Garland at the point will arise, it is, again, a solid option at the very worst.

Tanner's place is uncertain in this year's class, but he fills a key need for a Cavaliers team that would certainly give them long term possibilities.