Slow starts and a benched former All-Star? Cavs Week 20 takeaways

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on another 14-game winning streak, capping the week off with a dominant 112-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the Cavs’ third winning streak of 12 or more this season. During the streak, Cleveland has scored at least 110 points in each game, becoming the first team since the 1986 Boston Celtics to accomplish that feat.

The Cavs had another undefeated week, but what were the things we learned about them as the end of the season draws closer? Here are the three biggest takeaways from week 20 of Cavaliers basketball.

1. Slow starts

Prior to their near wire-to-wire victory over the Bucks, the Cavs needed big comebacks to get victories over the Bulls and Hornets this week. Cleveland went down double-digits in both games and rode big fourth quarters to pull out victories. Prior to those two matchups, the Cavs had to come back from 18 down against the Blazers last Sunday to pull out the victory in overtime and came back from 23 down against the Celtics before that.

This has become a little bit of a troubling trend for the Cavaliers. They cannot expect to always come back after a slow start and while it does show the team’s resiliency, the playoffs won’t be as forgiving. If Cleveland gets out to a slow start in a high-intensity game, that could be the reason they are sent home.

Fortunately, the Cavs did course-correct against the Bucks, jumping out to a ten-point halftime lead and leading for about 46 minutes of game time. They will need more of that as they look to finish the season strong.

2. The bench mob

The Cavs’ bench has flown under the radar for most of the season, but it has been one of the main reasons for the team’s success.

Let's start with their bench. On the year, Cleveland is seventh in bench points per game (39.7), ninth in field-goal percentage (46.0), third in three-point percentage (38.8), and fourth in true-shooting percentage (59.2). On nights where the starters have struggled, the bench has been able to pick up the slack.

The Bucks game is a shining example. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combined for 28 points on eight-of-28 shooting and one-of-15 from three-point range. Yet, the Cavs won the game by double-digits. Why? Their bench scored 43 points. Three guys scored at least nine points and Dean Wade and Sam Merrill led the way shooting a combined six-of-eight from three.

In the playoffs, the name of the game is depth. Who can you rely on past your starters? Cleveland has multiple guys they can call on in De’Andre Hunter, Wade, Merrill, Isaac Okoro, and Ty Jerome. The bench mob will be a key factor in a potential deep Cavs playoff run.

3. Jarrett Allen’s dwindling role

This is not a huge surprise, especially after Cleveland’s acquisition of Hunter, but Allen has seen less and less time in fourth quarters recently.

Before playing seven minutes in the fourth against the Hornets, Allen played a combined ten minutes in fourth quarters in the previous four games. This includes being benched in the fourth in wins against the Celtics and Blazers.

With Hunter’s ability to play the three and the four, Wade’s ability to guard one through five, and the three guaranteed spots that Garland, Mitchell, and Mobley occupy, Allen will likely find himself in the same position come playoff time. Fortunately, the Cavs do not have to worry about Allen sulking, as he is willing to do whatever it takes to win and trusts coach Kenny Atkinson.

Make no mistake, in order to go far, Cleveland is going to need Allen and what he brings as a rim protector, lob threat, and rebounder. However, it is not guaranteed that he will start and finish games as the Cavs head into the playoffs.