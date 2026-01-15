Sixers handed the Cavaliers a perfect blueprint against the Knicks

The New York Knicks have been a thorn in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ side since their playoff matchup in 2023. The Knicks outclassed the Cavs in five games thanks to their bruising style. It was Cleveland’s first foray into the postseason with their core at the time.

The two teams have not squared off in the postseason since, but the Cavaliers have won five of the last eight meetings between the squads. Many still expect New York and Cleveland to be the last two teams standing in the East come postseason time. It could happen, but it is far from a guarantee.

If these two teams do meet in the spring, another Eastern Conference team may have provided the Cavs with a blueprint to expose the Knicks’ defense.

Sixers may have given Cavaliers the needed advantage to conquer Knicks

In their most recent win against New York, The Philadelphia 76ers ran the same play seven times in a row. It was a Tyrese Maxey-Joel Embiid empty side pick-and-roll to give Embiid a face-up, a situation he thrives in. If that look is cut off, Maxey is able to get to the rim.

It’s a look the Cavs can run with either Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell plus Evan Mobley. Mobley has been much better on face-up opportunities, where he has been able to get to the paint and finish. Giving him an empty side would offer more room to operate and allow him to get to the paint easier.

Additionally, in both of Philly’s wins, their backcourt of Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe have posted problems for New York. The duo has been nothing short of electrifying this season and their rare combination of speed, athleticism, and strength is what gives opponents trouble.

This kind of archetype of backcourt poses many issues for the Knicks’ defense, especially when Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are on the floor.

We have seen both Mitchell and Garland have much success against this iteration of New York over the last two seasons. Christmas Day served as the most recent example. The duo combined for 54 points and 16 assists.

Cleveland and New York have played two close games this season, but in only the second matchup were the Cavs healthy. They showed that they have the offensive firepower to give the Knicks issues. With Philadelphia providing another advantage to exploit, maybe Cleveland will have what they need to take down New York if they were to meet in the spring.