Sam Merrill has suddenly earned a role Cavaliers fans didn't expect

The past half decade in Cleveland Cavaliers history has been spent constructing a legitimate title contender after a hard rebuild began in 2018. With Darius Garland igniting a new era, Cleveland has catapulted back to elite status in the Eastern Conference.

A key element in the Cavs' quick rebuild has been quite the opposite of quick - patience. Cleveland has patiently developed core players and role players alike. Rather than constant trades and risks, the Cavaliers have steadily depended on internal growth, making trades only when the moment is right and the incoming player fits a clear need.

Cleveland's strategy has led to much success and an equal amount of frustration. As players fail to meet standards necessary to win a championship, many onlookers can grow impatient and trade-hungry, oftentimes rightfully so. Still, the Cavs and the front office have held onto belief that marginally moves and internal development will reap greater benefits than constant, dramatic change.

One player who potentially personifies this trust in cohesion and patience better than any other Cavalier is veteran wing Sam Merrill. Though Merrill is a former NBA champion, his path in the NBA has been anything but ordinary. For most of his career, the Utah native bounced between the G League and the NBA. After winning the NBA Finals as a member of the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks, Merrill fell back to the G League and seemingly became a forgotten talent.

In the 2021 playoffs, Merrill was an afterthought on the Bucks' bench, but he had already shown a true talent as a quick trigger on the perimeter and a constant positive presence. In the 2022 offseason, Merrill exited a one-year tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies and joined the Cleveland Charge, the Cavs' G League affiliate. His experience and igniting offensive talent quickly put a spotlight on Merrill, earning him a chance with the main roster.

At the time, the Cavaliers were pitifully poor at getting any productivity from three-point range. Merrill, on paper, could change that.

Over the last three seasons, Merrill grew not only as a fan-favorite face but as an NBA talent. His opportunities and playing time with the Cavs steadily increased. Last season marked Merrill's largest role in his career, averaging 19.5 minutes per game and increasing his production as both a shooter shooting 37.2 percent from deep and as a defender to evolve his game beyond a specialist job.

The evolution of Merrill earned him a long-term contract with Cleveland, solidifying his spot in the Association as a legitimate, trustworthy bench contributor. With the recent injuries to starting wing Max Strus and Garland, Merrill is likely to step in as a starter to begin the season. That temporary promotion combined with a more permanent bench role will set Merrill up to fill the largest role he has ever had in his professional career.

Sam Merrill is one of the Cavaliers' best role players

On a recent episode of the Game Theory Podcast w/ Sam Vecenie, co-hosts Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon combed through a list of potential breakout players for the 2025-26 NBA season. With an increased role due to injury and constant yearly improvements, Cleveland's Merrill made the list and earned plenty of praise from both hosts.

Alongside injuries, Simon noted the loss of Ty Jerome this offseason as another dimension that increases Merrill's rotational standing and usage.

"I do think that there is an increase in role for [Sam Merrill], perhaps more minutes. He holds up better defensively than you may think, and I just think he is a guy whose impact is going to be felt. And I think people will see his impact more this year than maybe in the past along with a slight bump in overall rotation minutes, shots, et cetera." Bryce Simon

Vecenie follows Simon's praise by recapping how long the duo have followed Merrill as fans of his skillset and potential in the league. Looking at Merrill's 2025-26 role, he will likely be one of the Cavs' top role players, helping lead the bench and spark the offense.

Through his Cavaliers tenure, Merrill's minutes, shooting volume and overall role have improved consistently. Most recently, Merrill's offensive burden has extended beyond an on-the-fly shooter. He has served as a tertiary playmaker, helping facilitate a free-flowing, team-oriented offensive schema introduced by head coach Kenny Atkinson. Merrill's willingness to provide a jack-of-all-trades skillset is one of his most valuable assets, and those talents will be paramount to the Cavs' success this coming season.

With the roster turnover, Merrill's continued development and the temporary injury woes, Merrill is a strong candidate to play 25 minutes or more per game, later serving as the first or second player off the Cavaliers' bench when the team is fully healthy. The Cleveland Cavaliers' patient team building not only gave the team a hidden gem wing in Sam Merrill, but it also gave Merrill a consistent basketball home to cultivate his skills and find his fit in a winning system.