Rumored Cavaliers trade target is now radioactive and must be avoided at all costs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on the hunt for a reliable small forward with size for years, continually cycling through undersized options at the position. One of their dream trade targets has been Herbert Jones -- but things have changed, and the Cavs need to avoid him at all costs.

Isaac Okoro. Caris LeVert. Max Strus. Sam Merrill. The starting small forwards for the Cavaliers over the last half-decade have largely been shooting guards masquerading as something more. Occasionally, the team will go the other way and slide up a 4/5, as they have done with Dean Wade or, more remarkably, Lauri Markkanen.

What they have long wanted is a forward-sized small forward to take the job. De'Andre Hunter was targeted to fill the role at last year's trade deadline, but he has done a shaky job of filling the role. Jaylon Tyson is showing real verve but is still largely unproven. If the Cavaliers are searching for an upgrade on the trade market, the logical position to target would remain the small forward position.

Enter Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans. He was one of the best defenders in the country in college and carried that impact right into the NBA, going from second-round pick to an All-Rookie selection in his first season and an All-Defense selection by his third. The arrow was pointing up on the Alabama native.

In that third season, Jones shot 41.8 percent from 3-point range and he put up 11 points and 2.6 assists per game; prime Scottie Pippen he was not, but he had all the makings of an elite 3-and-D forward. His mammoth wingspan and elite defensive instincts combined to make him a very dangerous player -- and a very intriguing trade target.

For those who haven't checked in on the Herb Jones tape recently, that stance has begun to change -- and change rapidly. The Pelicans remain reluctant to trade their defensive wing, but that is perhaps based on something other than what has happened this season. Jones' career is turning quickly, and the Cavaliers need to stay far away.

The Cavaliers can't trade for Herb Jones

There are three components to being an impactful 3-and-D player for an NBA contender, which Cleveland still considers itself despite their shaky start to the season.

First is the "3" part of the equation. That 41.8 percent mark from deep in 2023-24 is a thing of the distant past. The following year he shot just 30.6 percent from deep, and this season -- despite increasing his 3-point rate significantly -- Jones is hitting only 33.3 percent from outside.

Two straight seasons of shooting well below average mean opponents will sag way off of Jones and strangle any other actions his team is running, and he cannot hit enough to make opponents pay. The Cavs lived that life with Isaac Okoro in that role; they don't need to go back.

The second piece of the 3-and-D puzzle is the defense, where Jones has staked his reputation. The issue for those watching him on the court is that he is no longer elite on that end. Very good? Certainly, and his size and wingspan help him on that end. Game-changing? Not anymore.

Jones is a step slower, a step less forceful, rotating and pivoting not quite as early as he once was. Part of the decline may be physical, or he may not be processing the game ahead of everyone else in quite the same way. Either way, his once exceptional defensive impact numbers are now mediocre, and his block rate has plummeted in each of the last two seasons.

Finally, to be an impact 3-and-D player, you have to play -- and Jones cannot seem to do that right now either. He played in just 20 games last season due to injury, and has played in only 23 this year, missing seven games across the holidays, returning for a single 1-for-9 performance (in 35 minutes) on January 6th, and has been out ever since.

Sprinkle in that the Pelicans' asking price remains high, and that Jones has a looming contract extension that will not even start until 2027-28 and pays him through his age-31 seasons, and the red flags are surrounding the entire situation.

Should the Cavaliers trade for Herb Jones? Absolutely not. Things change, and as Cleveland looks to upgrade their team at the trade deadline, Jones should be viewed as radioactive.

Avoid him at all costs.