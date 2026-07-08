Rising Cavaliers prospect already shows off offseason growth with FIBA brilliance

As the Cleveland Cavaliers navigate the NBA's new apron era of the luxury tax, finding quality bench talent at a team-friendly cost continues growing increasingly important.

Even before the new CBA world, Cleveland found success in numerous underrated talents, including Sam Merrill and Dean Wade. Most recently, 2024 draftee Jaylon Tyson has grown to be a fan favorite for his audacious playstyle and well-round skill set. The Cavaliers have built much of its supporting cast by discovering overlooked players in both the draft and G League.

Last summer, the Cavs made a bold move in the draft, taking Tyrese Proctor 49th overall and signing him to a multi-year standard contract immediately following the draft. Proctor bypassed the usual career route for a second-round pick with a non-guaranteed deal or two-way contract. Cleveland's immediate trust in a long-term partnership with Proctor exemplified the growing trend of finding affordable talent in the new apron era.

Cleveland fans saw little of the former Duke guard in his rookie year, appearing in a total of just 545 minutes over 50 games during the regular season. The Australian-born prospect averaged 5.4 points and shot 35.1 percent on three-pointers in those appearances. While he never led the offense or produced a jaw-dropping performance, he nonetheless showed confidence and a fluid talent as an on-ball creator and off-ball contributor.

Developing Proctor into a legitimate rotational player for the Cavaliers in his sophomore campaign has been an ongoing hope among the organization and fans. Back in March, head coach Kenny Atkinson expressed admiration for Proctor's maturity and fit in the NBA. Those words of praise appear justified early on as Proctor's FIBA showings display that same maturity and talent.

Tyrese Proctor might be the next Cavalier success story

Playing for Australia in the FIBA Asian Qualifiers, Proctor has shone as a two-way backcourt threat. The 6-foot-4 guard scored 22 points and dished out three assists in his first game against Guam. Australia won the first round matchup 124-52 with Proctor as the leading scorer.

In round two, Proctor continued his prominent work with 16 points against the Philippines. While his second game included a poor shooting night with 5-of-15 from the field and 2-of-9 from three, he still demonstrated a well-rounded night with four rebounds and four assists. Australia proceeded to win the game 92-49 with Proctor as the team's second-highest scorer.

The young Cavalier's handling on ball and creativity scoring highlighted his NBA potential. Despite a slender frame at just 185 pounds, Proctor handles the game well and does not dodge physicality on drives to the hoop. Defensively, Proctor continues to show the value he can bring to Cleveland, using his decent size and athleticism to provide a quality defensive impact.

If Cleveland can help the 22-year-old guard carry his FIBA success to the NBA elevate his game in year two, the Cavaliers could enjoy another break out story to bolster their bench rotation. Adding a two-way combo guard like Proctor would give Cleveland an additional asset to support a star backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. His ability to transition between on-ball and off-ball activities will be crucial to defining his role on the squad, especially if he can be a positive defender, as well.

Despite being overshadowed in the draft by his Duke teammate Cooper Flagg, Proctor is showing the potential to build a long NBA career as a winning player and valuable contributor for the current Cleveland Cavaliers' contention for the Finals.