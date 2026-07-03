Refuting every argument against a LeBron James Cavaliers homecoming

The NBA offseason is well underway with massive star talent like Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown, Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo already joining new teams. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been idle bystanders, taking a patient approach during a critical offseason to build towards title contention.

Cleveland's offseason success hinges entirely on the decision of one four-time champion, Akron's own LeBron James. The Cavaliers' greatest talent of all time entered free agency this summer after informing the Los Angeles Lakers he would seek a change of scenery for his 24th season. Following the news, nearly every NBA team has been involved in discussions to add the four-time MVP, and Cleveland is no exception.

Despite rumored connections to both Brown and Giannis earlier in the summer, the Cavs are in a win-now timeline with eyes on the grand prize. Although the patient approach could give the Cavaliers the outcome desired, many fans and critics alike are unmoved by the willingness to bet an entire offseason on a 42 year old.

Complaints range from irratic hatred lingering from his 2009 departure to reasonable concerns about his fit and age. Regardless, there is little reason to prefer a Cavaliers squad without LeBron than one with him. No argument against a second reunion actually outweighs the benefits.

"LeBron is too old and washed"

If age is the biggest complaint for LeBron James' potential return, his performance in the playoffs shuts down this debate quickly. With Luka Doncic sidelined with injury throughout the full two-series run and Austin Reaves out for most of the first round, James led the Lakers past a young and athletic Houston Rockets team in six games.

Through 10 games, James averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds while posting a 50.5 effective field goal percentage. While James did not display the otherwordly burst and athleticism of his Miami Heat days, his pragmatic and efficient approach to the game still made him the best player on the court at nearly any moment. LeBron did not only turn back the clock as a scorer. He made his teammates better and elevated the Lakers beyond the ceilings they should have reached without two of their three best players.

James was a calculated star in the playoffs, effective on both ends of the floor despite his age and slowed athleticism. He posted a 3.5 box plus/minus and served as a versatile defensive floater. He can get lost in isolation defense now, but his impact is still noticeable in meaningful games.

"He's too ball-dominant to play well with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden"

If LeBron's playoff dominance makes him look like a selfish ball hog, his regular season usage and play style refute that concern. James openly took a backseat to Luka and Reaves, with a usage rate of 27.2 percent - the lowest of his career. He also averaged the fewest field goal attempts per game (15.3) of his career, allowing his co-stars to carry the majority of the offensive burden.

James has made it apparent that he does not want to play as the lone offensive engine at this stage in his career. Given Cleveland's frontcourt's lack of ball dominance, the Cavaliers could easily balance a superstar trio of LeBron, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

LeBron's addition would add massive star talent to the roster, and he would also give Cleveland a prominent pass-first playmaker to run the offense when either Harden or Mitchell are resting. James is as malleable of an offensive player as the NBA has ever seen, especially for a game-changing generational star. The Cavaliers are a perfect fit for LeBron to alleviate his offensive responsibility and complement his talents.

"LeBron is a traffic cone!"

Okay, James is certainly not going to make the All-Defensive team anymore or win Defensive Player of the Year. He is not going to replace Isaac Okoro as an elite point-of-attack defender or lock down Jalen Brunson in crunch time.

Despite losing much of his former elite defensive prowess, James is still a 6-foot-9 phenom. James has adapted from being an isolation defender to a floating defensive player. His rim protection and overall defensive disruption still forces harsher shot quality for opponents. Bball-Index's Player Profiles (subscription required) ranked James in the 88th percentile for Guarded by Perimeter Isolation Defense, so while he is not the league's greatest lockdown player, he can still use his size and IQ to force a tough shot when needed.

James will not give the Cavaliers an OG Anunoby defensive wing, but he brings size and more than two decades of experience to Cleveland's most-shallow position.

"The Cavaliers would have to give up too much to get him!"

By walking away from the Lakers without seeking a sign-and-trade, James has effectively surrendered the opportunity to get a maximum contract while still competing for a title. Additionally, he Lakers spent their cap space already and would not have the flexibility to facilitate any sign-and-trade now.

Per Shams Charania, James is not making a financially-motivated decision this summer. If James is looking to end his NBA legacy with a favorable chance at a fifth NBA title rather than making even more generational wealth, the Cavaliers are obviously an ideal landing spot.

"Cleveland doesn't need him to win!"

The Cavaliers got swept by the New York Knicks in four uncompetitive games after hardly surviving two seven-game series against lesser opponents.

Cleveland's only big wing, Dean Wade, left in free agency.

Even if the Cavaliers don't need LeBron James to win the franchise's second-ever title, it sure would help to improve their chances by adding him. Cleveland has no reason to target worse players just to prove a point that nobody else cares about. The Chicago Bulls have not won a title without Michael Jordan. The Lakers have had generational talents on the team for each of their 16 championships.

Refusing a LeBron homecoming for pride is as good as celebrating better-than-average and stalling a rebuild. The Cleveland Cavaliers have nothing but reasons to want LeBron this summer, especially if James' summer excursions in Northeast Ohio suggest he is feeling homesick from the bright lights of Hollywood.