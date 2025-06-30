Ranking Cavaliers free agent center targets from Treasure to Trash

The Cleveland Cavaliers need to address the center position.

That may seem like a weird thing to say to some fans, as the Cavaliers have two star-level big men, both of whom can and do play center. In fact, during most games, no other player will see minutes at center other than Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

The NBA regular season is long, however, and players need nights off. In the playoffs, having enough depth to weather one or two game absences is crucial. For the Cavaliers last season, their options at center behind Allen and Mobley were the fallen-off-a-cliff Tristan Thompson and smallball combo forwards like Dean Wade.

With Sam Merrill returning, Lonzo Ball now in the fold and Tyrese Proctor set to sign a full contract as a rookie, Cleveland has addressed their needs in the backcourt. As free agency looms, they now need to turn their attention to the center position.

Operating as a team over the second tax apron, Cleveland can offer only minimum contracts to free agents. That means some free agent centers will be clearly out of their price range. Given how high the minimum is now -- as much as $3.6 million for longtime NBA veterans -- it's not unreasonable to think that they can sign a viable player to join their contending roster.

Let's look at about 20 centers and see who makes sense, who they should pass on, and where things could ultimately end up.

Out of Budget

These centers will almost certainly sign for significantly more than the minimum.

Myles Turner: It is widely expected that Turner will re-sign with the Indiana Pacers for a contract around $30 million per season.

Deandre Ayton: A surprise free agent after he agreed to a buyout, Ayton will be signing somewhere for the full Mid-Level Exception.

Brook Lopez: While he is aging, the former champion's combination of rim protection and floor-spacing will see him collect offers above the minimum. and to start.

Luke Kornet: A sudden darling after his work as the Boston Celtics' backup, Kornet will command offers north of the Taxpayer MLE.

Clint Capela: Still a solid center, Capela should get offers around the Tax MLE.

Unlikely but worth asking

Al Horford: Whether it's the Boston Celtics or another team, it's most likely that Horford gets a better offer than the minimum. If he wants to prioritize winning a title, however, perhaps he is enticed by the Cavaliers.

Paul Reed: The best third-string center in the league last season, Reed may have better offers and certainly will have better chances of playing big minutes.

Day'Ron Sharpe: Surprisingly not tendered a qualifying offer by the Brooklyn Nets, Sharpe will need to go somewhere to win playing time and rebuild his value.

Kevon Looney: A consummate professional, Looney may leave the Warriors at long last - but should have offers above the minimum.

Thomas Bryant: Bryant is more liikely to leave the Pacers now that they have held onto Tony Bradley and given a qualifying offer to Isaiah Jackson, but he played well enough last season and in the playoffs for a team to throw four or five million at him.

Realistic and Helpful

Jaxson Hayes: Both overrated and unfairly maligned as the starter for the Los Angeles Lakers, Jaxson Hayes is likely to be looking at minimum offers and could value playing for a contender.

Larry Nance Jr.: Old friend Nance would be an ideal fit as a stretch big whose minutes can be managed on a deep team. His play demands a much larger deal but his injuries and age could bring him close.

Neemias Queta: If the Boston Celtics elect not to bring back Queta he would be a fascinating flier as a rim-protecting, lob-catching tower of a man who has untapped potential.

Drew Eubanks: The LA Clippers couldn't rely on him, but he has had flashes of solid play in the past and would almost certainly be available on a minimum.

Take a flier?

Charles Bassey: He couldn't cut it as the backup to Victor Wembanyama, but perhaps he would do better on a team with better spacing as a traditional bashing big.

Luka Garza: Cut loose by the expensive Minnesota Timberwolves, Garza has real scoring and shooting chops and would give the Cavaliers a different look to deploy at time.

Jericho Sims: Still somehow raw despite being in the league multiple seasons, Sims is a rim-running leaper who needs to tighten up his game. He could be a buy-low candidate.

Branden Carlson: A target of the Cavaliers in the past, Carlson has the outlines of a unicorn center: he can defend the interior and theoretically shoot from outside. He was on a two-way with the Oklahoma City Thunder but things are getting crowded and he would be worth a look.

Colin Castleton: A perennial end-of-bench big, Castleton still boasts some upside to become a long-term backup and has intriguing measureables.